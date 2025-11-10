LETTER: Let’s have online crime reporting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I refer to your article “Auditor-general reveals discrepancies in SAPS’ crime data reporting” (November 10).

We need an online system that doesn’t rely on the integrity of the local police.

Our local station simply refuses to report certain crimes, especially if they pertain to domestic workers experiencing theft or assault or worse. It damages their local station stats and means they need to actually do some work.

Darryl Williams

Via Businessday.co.za

