LETTER: Let’s have online crime reporting

I refer to your article “Auditor-general reveals discrepancies in SAPS’ crime data reporting” (November 10).

We need an online system that doesn’t rely on the integrity of the local police.

Our local station simply refuses to report certain crimes, especially if they pertain to domestic workers experiencing theft or assault or worse. It damages their local station stats and means they need to actually do some work.

Darryl Williams

Via Businessday.co.za

Top Stories