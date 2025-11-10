LETTER: Paradigm shift needed to tackle jobless crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In response to your editorial (“From firefighting to fiscal stabilisation”, November 10), we do not just need a shift to strategic repair; we need a paradigm shift. According to Thomas Kuhn, paradigm shifts require crises.

Hang on, there is a crisis: massive unemployment. Orthodoxy would argue that it is the lack of growth that is the crisis, because we need economic growth to increase government revenue and encourage investment that will create jobs, thereby tackling unemployment.

Here’s where the paradigm needs to shift. Growth will be the result of tackling unemployment, not the other way round.

Brian Kantor argues that household spending is needed to spark growth. But how does that happen when 12-million people and their dependants have no money?

The answer is that the government offers them a job guarantee. Anyone who is able and willing to work can find a job close to where they live that will be paid at the minimum wage, putting money into their pockets.

Abba Lerner, in 1943, wrote “an increase in [government] spending is just what is needed to bring about an increase in employment”. The job guarantee is direct spending on employment.

How can the government finance this?

Government spending is not constrained by revenue but by the resources that are for sale and by the possibility of inflation. The minister does not have to concern himself with a balanced budget in the circumstances we find ourselves in.

We have to get rid of the notion that deficit spending by monetising debt always results in inflation. It doesn’t. The government always spends by the Reserve Bank adjusting ledgers.

What it purchases and how much it pays will determine the impact on the economy and thus the wisdom of its choices.

The ANC appears incapable of administering such a scheme. It is time for the rest of the government of national unity (GNU) to show some mettle.

Howard Pearce

Rondebosch

