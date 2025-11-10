PATRICE RASSOU: Another cheer for the home team in investments success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year has been one of sporting achievements. The Proteas won the ICC Test Cricket World Cup, the Springboks retained the Rugby Championship, Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup, and the 4x100m men’s quartet became the first African team to win gold at the World Relays Championship.

And yet, SA investors might have felt despondent after it took the Treasury three tries to get the budget approved in May. In addition, SA exporters, who were facing the prospect of the expiry of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), were hit by US tariffs.

Many local investors suffer from fatigue after 10 years of economic growth of 0.7% per annum, below population growth, resulting in per capita GDP declining. The Covid-19 lockdowns put the brakes on the economy, and it took us three years for economic activity to return to prepandemic levels. And, of course, load-shedding took its toll on business and citizens.

On the fiscal front, government debt has risen from a third to more than three-quarters of GDP over the past decade. To add fuel to the fire, the cost of debt has been rising, constraining our ability to spend on essential services and, more importantly, to invest in critical infrastructure. Product market regulation is seen as one of the world’s most restrictive, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation adn Development, and this doesn’t help growth in small businesses, which could make a dent in our record high unemployment rate of 33%.

JSE outperforms

With this backdrop, the amendment to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, whereby retirement funds could increase their offshore investments to 45% from the beginning of 2023, appeared to be well-timed. From a diversification viewpoint, accessing broader investment opportunities is sound thinking — except that delivering excess returns in developed markets is not always easy if you are operating from the tip of Africa. Global equities delivered 20% a year over the past three years in rand terms, in no small part driven by the “Magnificent Seven” largest global internet stocks, which returned more than 40% a year in rand terms.

The S&P 500 would have delivered a less racy 13% return a year in rand terms if the Magnificent Seven were excluded from the index. The contribution of tech stocks, according to Bloomberg, has increased from 23% to 35% of the S&P 500 over the past three years!

Perhaps a greater surprise is that, despite the European economy growing at half a percent a year slower than its American counterpart, European indices have delivered almost 19% a year in rand terms over the past three years, almost matching the S&P 500. This brings us to a more pertinent issue. It may surprise the reader that even the JSE has outperformed the MSCI all world index in rand terms over the past three years (see chart below).

JSE all share and MSCI all world (Ruby-Gay Martin)

Green shoots

Over the past year, the spike in gold and platinum group metals helped the JSE all share index take the lead. This has resulted in precious metal stocks rising from just more than a tenth of the index three years ago to accounting for more than a quarter now. Gold shares now have their largest weight in the index in 30 years. Naspers/Prosus have also benefited from the global tech and artificial intelligence craze, with their weight in the all share increasing from 12% to 19% over the past three years.

US economist Robert Reich tweeted a few years ago: “Repeat after me: The stock market is not the economy.” This catchphrase is even more applicable for SA investors. But even when it comes to SA Inc, there are some green shoots, with domestic vehicle sales numbers improving to their highest level in the past decade.

In the case of our sovereign bonds, it has now been more than eight years since our credit rating was downgraded to junk status. We experienced outflows from foreign holders of government bonds in 2020 as we exited the World government bond index. Despite attractive real yields, foreign investors stayed on the sidelines — until this year, when foreign buying was the highest since 2017. Globally, countries have seen their global debt to GDP balloon to 235%, spurred by the Covid-19-related quantitative easing by developed country central banks adding to the total.

Our own debt-to-GDP ratio, which is hurtling towards the 80% mark, requires urgent attention. Already, stringent measures to control spending have allowed the fiscus to deliver a primary balance surplus, and economic reforms are expected to unleash higher potential growth rates.

With the Reserve Bank signalling that it would focus on a lower inflation target of 3% and our exit from the greylist of countries with deficiencies in combating money-laundering, SA bonds are back on the radars of foreign investors. And it is the US that has battled to reach its 2% inflation target, leading to a war of words between the US Federal Reserve chair and President Donald Trump — a public spat last seen in the Reagan-Volcker era.

The chart below shows the performance of the all-bond index (in yellow) with the world government bonds index in rand in red. If this were a boxing match, the opposition would have long thrown in the towel, given the extent to which SA bonds have outperformed global bonds.

***GRAPHIC GOES HERE***

But of course, the stock market is not the economy, I hear you say. This is why when making investment decisions, it is important to leave our own personal biases aside and evaluate investment opportunities unemotionally — even if some home bias, in the past few years, would have been, perhaps, an unexpected winning pick.

• Rassou is chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments.