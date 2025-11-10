PIKOLOMZI QABA: South Africans have little faith in lifestyle audits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When public service and administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi revealed that lifestyle audits flagged just 24 public servants for undeclared income and hidden assets during the 2025 reporting cycle, social media erupted with scepticism.

“Only 24?” became the refrain echoing across X, capturing a nation’s disbelief at numbers that seem laughably inadequate for a public service notorious for its Gucci-wearing, Ferragamo-flaunting officials.

The incredulity is justified. With 147 out of 160 national and provincial departments completing lifestyle audits by July 2024, and President Cyril Ramaphosa having promised comprehensive audits of all senior management service members by early 2024, discovering merely 24 suspects raises fundamental questions about either the audit’s rigour or the scale of concealment within the civil service.

“24 out of how many public servants?” tweeted @setlhalokat, articulating the statistical absurdity. Indeed, with SA’s public service employing about 1.3-million people and thousands occupying senior management positions, 24 flagged officials represents a detection rate so minuscule it borders on statistical irrelevance. As @mdk2025 observed: “I’m sure there is more than 24 we need to dig deeper.”

But here’s where labour law complexity enters the narrative, transforming this from a simple corruption-busting exercise into a legal minefield. Under SA’s Labour Relations Act, dismissing public servants for financial disclosure violations is not straightforward. The employer must prove not just undeclared wealth but intentional dishonesty or fraud.

Consider the legal requirements. According to the Code of Good Practice on Dismissal, substantive fairness demands employers demonstrate that employees deliberately broke rules, were aware of those rules and that dismissal constitutes an appropriate sanction. Critically, intent matters. Case law confirms that not all conduct resulting in financial benefit is nefarious; sometimes employees possess reasonable explanations.

This presents a prosecutorial quagmire. Imagine a chief director discovered owning undeclared rental properties. Did they deliberately conceal assets, or did they misunderstand disclosure requirements? Did they intend fraud, or did administrative oversight occur? Without proving deliberate deception, employers risk unfair dismissal findings at the CCMA, potentially resulting in reinstatement and backpay awards.

Moreover, SA’s Public Service Regulations criminalise conducting business with the state, carrying penalties of fines or imprisonment up to five years. Yet proving criminal conduct requires standards beyond civil employment disputes. As @StefanMaree1 cynically tweeted: “And what happens? Nothing. F...all.”

The procedural fairness requirements compound these challenges. Before dismissal, employers must conduct thorough investigations, provide employees opportunities to respond, consider mitigating factors, including length of service and personal circumstances, and demonstrate consistent application of rules. Progressive discipline typically precedes dismissal except for serious offences. Any procedural failure could render dismissals unfair, regardless of guilt.

This legal complexity possibly explains why Buthelezi’s announcement focused on identification rather than consequences. What becomes of these 24 flagged officials? Will investigations yield prosecutions? Or will they navigate legal technicalities, emerging unscathed while South Africans watch another anti-corruption initiative dissipate into procedural bureaucracy?

The responses on X capture this cynicism perfectly. “Name them, shame them and charge them,” demanded @MalcolmMgad, while @justconsern simply stated: “Is a fact,” acknowledging widespread corruption as SA’s uncomfortable reality. The more colourful Afrikaans expletives from @McTolman13 and @bubezi25feb1952 reflect visceral frustration at systematic looting.

But beyond outrage lies a more troubling question: if these audits genuinely identified only 24 suspects among thousands of senior managers, what does this reveal about the audit framework itself? Is the integrated lifestyle audit system cross-referencing financial disclosures with Companies and Intellectual Property Commission data, Deeds Office records, and other sources truly effective? Or are officials sophisticated enough to structure their ill-gotten gains beyond detection’s reach?

Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana’s parliamentary scepticism seems warranted. When luxury brands adorn public servants’ backs while their declared salaries suggest otherwise, either the audit mechanisms require strengthening or the political will to pursue findings remains absent. Perhaps both.

SA deserves transparency regarding these 24 cases. What specific violations occurred? Which departments harbour these officials? What timelines exist for investigations and potential prosecutions? Without such disclosure, lifestyle audits risk becoming performative governance theatre, offering citizens the illusion of accountability while leaving the Ferragamo-wearing, Chanel-clad civil servants untouched.

As @Yeti_the_free sardonically suggested: “Check under the couches first.” Perhaps that’s precisely where SA’s anti-corruption efforts remain: searching for loose change while ignoring the Swiss bank accounts.

• Qaba, a PhD scholar at an SA university, has worked in communications in a government entity.

