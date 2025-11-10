SOLLY MALATSI: SA’s DPI-driven digital transformation leaves no citizen behind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Imagine a small manufacturing enterprise in Midvaal, employing 42 workers. Every month, the owner juggles licence renewals, UIF filings and proof of compliance for new clients. Each task means dealing with different accounts and passwords or running between different government offices, meaning time away from the manufacturing line.

This is where digital public infrastructure (DPI) comes into play: through secure, interoperable digital systems that provide a single point of entry to government services, businesses can focus on what matters most: the bottom line.

SA was recently among more than 100 peers at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Summit in Cape Town, where we unveiled the first working prototype of the MyMzansi platform, derived from our own Digital Transformation Roadmap.

Our flagship digital transformation is led by the presidency, the department of communications and digital technologies and the Treasury. I chair the 11 member inter-ministerial committee that co-ordinates digital reform across government. Encouragingly, civil society, the private sector and global partners are on board with us as we modernise the delivery of public services.

Through the digital transformation roadmap, we set the vision for our version of DPI underpinned by the principles of one person interacting with one government in one touch.

As the present G20 chair, SA has made a commitment to advance DPI. In addition, the country is the current convener of the DPI Innovation Accelerator, placing Africa at the forefront of the shift towards digital governance.

In March 2025, the cabinet approved the Digital Transformation Roadmap, which guides our approach and sets clear timelines for action. We formally introduced the blueprint of the country’s digital adoption programme at a launch event held in May 2025.

That marked the conclusion of the consultative phase of the Roadmap, and signalled the beginning of intensive coordination on its implementation.

Single point of entry

In its simplest form, DPI is the use of systems in government that communicate with each other to create a single point of entry for citizens to interact with public services. It begins with unifying government services under a single interconnected and interoperable platform premised on four key areas: digital identity, data exchange (MzansiExchange), payments, and MyMzansi.

In practice, this means that a job seeker authorises MyMzansi to retrieve verified identity and qualifications documents and applies for a learnership in minutes. A mother renews her driver’s licence on a smartphone — without having to pay for data since the service is zero-rated — during her lunch break. An exporter generates the customs documentation needed for a regional shipment from a single platform, rather than bouncing between different portals.

On all four counts, we are progressing at an accelerated pace, having shared the makings of SA’s digital identity, established a MzansiExchange pilot, and created the MyMzansi platform. Social protection, education funding, employment services and driver’s licence renewal have been key areas of focus over the past few months.

At present, citizens’ experiences when attempting to access social protection programmes are punctuated by bureaucratic inefficiencies that impinge on their dignity and engender mistrust in the government and public services. The high costs attached compound the dissatisfaction.

Where DPI has been formalised and implemented, the reality is materially improved and the outlook more positive. We have witnessed this in countries including Brazil and India, where DPI has not only transformed public service delivery but also enabled deeper economic inclusion.

In our own context, where citizens must engage with multiple touchpoints when applying for public services, DPI will break down the silos within government systems to create a unified and simplified offering.

Easing of doing business

Anyone dealing with government services will benefit from DPI, but for business, the true impact will be seen in the balance sheet. DPI lowers the direct and indirect cost of dealing with state institutions, shortens processing times, and reduces the risk of fraud through verified data and consented transactions. Open standards also create a predictable market for local engineers to integrate payroll, Know Your Customer (KYC), skills verification, and logistics into services already in use.

As the government, our commitment is clarity and collaboration: we will publish open standards, protect privacy and entrench security in our system design, and measure the outcomes that matter so that we are always focused on delivering the effects that our business community and residents want.

DPI has the potential to be a game-changer in the way the state operates and delivers services — even more so if we build it in collaboration with the private sector. The ask of SA business is simple: integrate early, get involved with testing our system and provide feedback for improvements, and commit to adopting the promise of DPI to provide better services and value to your customers. If we get this right, we can truly translate digital reform into inclusive growth.

• Malatsi is minister of communications and digital technologies.