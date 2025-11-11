LEON LOUW: How to judge whether medium-term budget is pretty, ugly or ghastly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Why do labour, business and politicians never get tired of saying the same thing after every budget? Because every budget is the same.

Same actions, such as dropping a brick on your toe, have the same effects. Given the crises our country faces, no one wants that same effect. To get the difference everyone wants, the budget must be different, not another brick-on-toe budget.

Business will say, as always, that the finance minister did the best he could under tough constraints, without saying how to end the constraints. Labour will say, as always, that he should have spent more on job creation and welfare, without saying where to get the money. Political opponents will say that he should have done more to benefit their constituency and end ANC corruption. The minister will predict increased growth and promise investor-friendly reforms, neither of which will happen.

All will add decorations. None will articulate the pro-prosperity paradigm shifts the country needs.

As Wednesday is the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), it cannot change the fundamentals. It can and should make decisive shifts and commitments in the right direction. The MTBPS updates revenue and spending expectations. From 2003 the government has been consuming an ever-increasing proportion of the nation’s wealth, now 35.5% for total government, of which 27.3% is for central government.

These figures are far too high for prosperity. Our country has reached the Laffer curve peak, which means that increased tax rates no longer increase revenue. Economist Arthur Laffer pointed out that there are two tax rates at which the government gets no revenue: zero and 100%. At zero everyone keeps everything, and the government has nothing. If the government takes everything, people will produce nothing, so it also gets nothing. Between zero and 100%, there is a peak where the government gets the maximum possible. Up to that point, tax revenue rises; above it, revenue falls.

Treasury experts presumably know that, according to the world’s experience, we have reached the Laffer curve peak.

Here is how to judge and score the MTBPS. To the extent that it includes the following, it will be pretty. Few will be ugly, and none, ghastly.

The single most important action is to move SA up in all the indices that measure economic freedom objectively, especially the Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) index. Always and everywhere, as countries move towards more freedom they prosper and when they move down they stagnate.

SA’s score on the EFW index, which uses objective criteria to rank economic systems, has not changed much over the past decade. Unfortunately, the scores (economic freedom) of many countries have improved, so SA has been slipping down the rankings from the top half into the bottom half, from 44th out of 165 countries to 95th. EFW is based on more than 40 variables, each of which contributes to the overall score. A few of them are especially significant. Better education and lower crime are two of the biggest contributors to prosperity. To be pretty, the MTBPS should target these.

Our government education is regarded as inferior to that of poorer neighbours, and we are one of the highest-crime countries. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana must be judged not just by how he budgets for these, but by which reform policies are proposed. He must demand improved efficiencies, especially greater emphasis on devolution and the proven efficiencies of private enterprise.

Godongwana goes into the MTBPS boasting Treasury success, on which it should build. There is a bigger primary surplus than expected, we are no longer grey listed by the Financial Action Task Force, and phase 1 of Operation Vulindlela has also had some success. What this means is that financial integrity and discipline have improved, which encourages local and foreign investment. This is positive. However, the minister must be judged by the extent to which he commits to much more. Without this, there can be no substantial increase in economic growth and employment. Short-term declines in mining and manufacturing will continue unless there are substantial reforms.

For instance, phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela includes the professionalisation of local government, which will be more difficult than phase 1 because people in local government tend to be entrenched and unaccustomed to being expected to deliver. Professionalising local government means that many should lose jobs, and they will mount occupational and political resistance. Finding skilled people will be difficult because private enterprise will be competing with government in the small talent pool.

Measures that would indicate the paradigm necessary for prosperity and stability include a renewed commitment to unfulfilled promises, such as zero-based budgeting, the sale or liquidation of apartheid-era dinosaur state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the slashing of suffocating paperwork and red tape, the abolition of foreign exchange control and other superfluous financial controls such as the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) and financial service provider measures. Small and emerging, mostly black, enterprises are governed by a tsunami of regulations that criminalise almost everything done in low-income communities. Every measure should be subjected to a small business impact assessment.

Socioeconomic impact assessments should be applied rigorously to every new and extant law and policy. Anti-employment laws — conditions of employment, minimum wage, BEE and enforcement of bargaining council agreements on non-parties — should be critically re-examined. All government procurement should be from the lowest-cost suppliers. Every extra procurement cent spent is 1c less delivered to needy people. What bureaucrats do badly, which is most of what they do, should be outsourced, preferably to themselves as officials-turned-entrepreneurs outside government, which would ensure their support.

We have a “special economic zone” policy with nothing special about it, apart from the diversion of billions from essential government functions. The MTBPS should promise something special, such as being “offshore” (as in China), long tax-free “holidays”, exemption from labour and finance laws, and open borders for inputs, skills, labour and banking.

Most of these measures are not the remit of the Treasury directly but are to the extent that it must ensure fiscal and spending rectitude in all organs of state, according to which the MTBPS must be judged.

SA is a federation, which few seem to realise. The MTBPS should promise real diversity and policy co-opetition through devolution to provinces and municipalities of all “concurrent” powers. This is especially appropriate under our new political dispensation without a single dominant party. We should emulate such prosperous federations as China, India, Switzerland and the US.

Finally, there are obvious “bread and butter” criteria for a sound budget. Does it ensure government efficiency, or is that an oxymoron? What is the Treasury doing to remedy the negative incentive of policymakers paying no price for being wrong? How many ministries and deputies should be scrapped? Most, to bring us down to the level of advanced countries.

Will this be another brick-on-the-toe budget or a new budget for a new era and deliver hope to SA?