LETTER: Joburg’s G20 facade on display

As Johannesburg gears up to host the G20 Summit, the city suddenly looks transformed. Streets are spotless, long-broken lights are shining again, and water and electricity are finally stable — at least for now. It’s as if years of neglect were fixed overnight, just in time to impress international guests.

But residents are not fooled. The city’s leadership has turned service delivery into a stage performance — a quick clean-up act to project an image of competence. Once the cameras leave and the delegations fly out, will our communities still have water, working streetlights and reliable electricity? Or will things return to the state of decay we have endured for years?

This last-minute show of efficiency only exposes how capable our municipality can be when it wants to, but chooses not to be regarding serving residents. Townships and informal settlements continue to suffer neglect while resources are concentrated on roads and areas leading to summit venues.

As we move towards the 2026 local elections this should be a wake-up call. We cannot continue rewarding leadership that performs only under international pressure. True governance is measured not by how a city looks during global events, but by how it treats its citizens daily.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

