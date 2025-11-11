LETTER: Reforms eclipse public programmes in creating jobs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kate Philip is annoyed with me (“Growth alone is not enough to address the impacts of unemployment”, November 10) for arguing something we both clearly believe to be true: that public employment programmes (PEPs), while playing a useful role, will never and can never be more than a small part of the solution to SA’s unemployment crisis. Rapid and sustained economic growth, we both agree, is the only force that can achieve this.

Erroneously, she accuses me of positing a binary choice between PEPs and growth. I do no such thing. What I do say is that the government is heavily invested in publicising and expanding the PEPs but is not doing enough or with the same urgency or passion on all the other things that need to be implemented to accelerate growth and jobs.

The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) does not think PEPs are undesirable; only they can be (and have been) proffered by the government as proof that they are doing something about unemployment, when, in fact, they are not doing what is needed for faster growth. That it is Philip, the principal advocate for PEPs in the government, responding to an article about the need to prioritise growth, is a partial confirmation of the point I was trying to make.

Philip and I agree that growth is not always sufficiently labour absorbing. Her solution is to expand PEPs whereas I think the more urgent task is to implement the reforms required to make it easier for employers to take on more employees. CDE has made practical proposals for labour market reforms that require vision, determination and presidential leadership, not more PEPs.

Ann Bernstein

CDE executive director

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.