LETTER: Trump’s G20 absence a blessing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No one seems to have the courage to say that US President Donald Trump not coming to our G20 summit is a blessing in disguise.

In his absence, the delegations will reach consensus on significantly more issues than if he were present. I suspect the G20 will go through a nadir during his year, 2026, but will recover in subsequent years.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​