LETTER: Trump’s G20 absence a blessing

US President Donald Trump. (Kevin Lamarque)

No one seems to have the courage to say that US President Donald Trump not coming to our G20 summit is a blessing in disguise.

In his absence, the delegations will reach consensus on significantly more issues than if he were present. I suspect the G20 will go through a nadir during his year, 2026, but will recover in subsequent years.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

