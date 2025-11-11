LETTER: Trump’s G20 absence a blessing

No one seems to have the courage to say that US President Donald Trump not coming to our G20 summit is a blessing in disguise.
In his absence, the delegations will reach consensus on significantly more issues than if he were present. I suspect the G20 will go through a nadir during his year, 2026, but will recover in subsequent years.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
