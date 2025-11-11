NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Manganese emerges as a player in battery market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

November 6 2028

Though it has long been used in both dry cell and rechargeable batteries, manganese has always been the unsung hero among battery metals. Lithium has dominated the spotlight and copper has become critical in our rush to electrify everything.

But now manganese is enjoying its place in the sun. Since affordable lithium batteries for both electric cars and energy storage have come to rely on manganese for safety and performance, demand for the metal has skyrocketed. It turns out that every battery chemistry breakthrough benefits from having manganese in the mix, and manganese-rich batteries are the best.

Whether you want fast-charging EVs that don’t overheat and work equally well in the Arctic cold or the Dubai desert, or solar storage that can ride the charge-demand wave for years without missing a beat, manganese is the magic ingredient.

The top three producers ― SA, Gabon and Australia ― are having a field day. Collectively, they produce 15 times as much as China, which is a big consumer. Demand for high-purity manganese sulphate is expected to quadruple over the next five years.

New research pointing to even higher concentrations of manganese in battery formulations is changing the game, making manganese a strategically important mineral for the future of electrification.

So, who needs high-tech nanomaterials such as graphene and silicon lattices when manganese is abundant, affordable and effective? /First published in Mindbullets, November 6 2025.

Lithium survives battery breakthroughs

July 14 2024

Over the past decade, a new battery “breakthrough” has been announced every couple of months, but we’re still waiting for any of them to emerge from the labs and dethrone lithium as king of the battery technologies.

Prototypes and conceptual chemical models have been demonstrated, some in dramatic fashion, but when it comes to commercial applications, such as electric cars and household power, we’re still relying on lithium in its various guises. Lithium-ion, lithium-sulphur, lithium iron phosphate and lithium metal all rely on lithium to provide the capacity to store and release electrons on demand.

We all know the downside of lithium batteries; they can catch fire if they short-circuit or overcharge and eventually run out of charging capacity. But pound for pound they have the best energy density, and incremental innovations over the years have made them the industry standard for everything from phones to cars to smart homes and microgrids.

Scientists, researchers and inventors have tried various combinations of nickel, aluminium, silver and graphene, to name but a few, in an effort to find a cheaper, safer material than lithium, but so far the alternatives have all failed ― either on performance or economics. Vanadium flow batteries are great for solar grid storage but not much use in a car; bipolar polymer packs are cheap but don’t have the power to accelerate out of a curve. Solid-state batteries are safe, but oh so pricey.

Since Tesla tweaked its batteries to last 20 years despite daily charging and ramped up production to benefit from massive economies of scale, there’s just no beating lithium for pure bang for the buck. Which is probably why it’s the hottest metal since gold and platinum — and likely to stay that way. /First published in Mindbullets July 15 2020.

- Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.