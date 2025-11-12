CHARLIZE TOMASELLI: Ramaphosa, the G20 and empty promises of a just transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to members of the media on the sidelines of the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in this file photo.

Can a man who once urged police repression against striking mineworkers now claim to lead Africa towards a people-centered, justice-driven future for its minerals? This is the question hanging over SA’s G20 presidency.

In November, the world’s most powerful economies will gather in Johannesburg, with President Cyril Ramaphosa as host. SA has billed the summit as a chance to reshape global debates on energy, minerals and development. The themes are noble: solidarity, equality and sustainability. Ramaphosa himself has spoken about breaking Africa free from resource colonialism, building industries that add value locally and creating green jobs for the future.

On the surface it sounds transformative. Yet scratch the veneer and the contradictions quickly emerge. SA remains locked into the same extractive model that defined the apartheid era: a minerals-energy complex built on exporting raw materials while communities are left with poisoned rivers, broken land and little in return. The Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, celebrated internationally, is already unravelling. The Komati coal-to-renewables project collapsed, workers and communities have been sidelined, and coal is still being championed as a “critical mineral” by the president’s mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe.

This is not simply incoherence. It reflects a political economy in which elites benefit from extraction while ordinary people pay the costs. Ramaphosa himself embodies this. He is not only a president but also a business person whose fortune was built on mining. His family ties run deep: his brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, is a mining billionaire now moving aggressively into green hydrogen and renewables.

He talks of justice while reinforcing the system that made him rich.

Ramaphosa sat on Lonmin’s board during the 2012 Marikana massacre, when 34 striking miners were gunned down by police. His own emails described their protest as “dastardly criminal” and called for “concomitant action”. For many South Africans those words will forever mark him as complicit in the bloodshed.

Now, as G20 president, Ramaphosa positions himself as the voice of Africa’s mineral sovereignty. But his message of justice contradicts his legacy of repeatedly siding with capital against workers and communities.

Across the continent, the reality of the so-called green transition tells its own story. In Buhera, Zimbabwe, villagers face eviction to make way for lithium mines that will supply European electric cars. “Land is everything to us,” one community member told researchers. In Ulanga, Tanzania, farmers displaced by graphite mining say, “we cannot eat graphite; we cannot drink graphite”. In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ruashi district, cobalt extraction has left water contaminated and children sick, even as the mineral powers the world’s batteries.

A just transition for Africa cannot be led by mining billionaires and presidents who answer to capital.

These are the communities that should be centred in G20 debates. Yet they remain invisible, while leaders and corporations negotiate supply chains and “investment opportunities” in their name.

Ramaphosa speaks often of beneficiation, of Africa building its own processing industries. But there is no evidence that his government is serious about this. The just energy transition has already been captured by elites, structured around loans that deepen debt and contracts that enrich politically connected firms. Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy & Power is positioning itself as a key player in the renewable sector and is deeply invested in manganese mining in the Northern Cape. Once again, the people are asked to sacrifice land and livelihoods so that elites can profit and foreign capitals can secure their “clean” energy future.

The G20 moment could be an opportunity to confront these patterns, to insist on free and informed consent for communities to demand reparations for ecological destruction, and to build regional industrial capacity that serves African needs. But that would require a break with the logic of neoliberalism and elite accumulation. It would require leadership willing to put people before profit even if it meant confronting global capital and curbing domestic oligarchs. Ramaphosa has shown no sign of being that leader.

What he offers instead is symbolism without structural change. He talks of justice while reinforcing the system that made him rich. He speaks of solidarity while workers are shot or starved of options. He frames Africa as rising while communities are pushed off their land for minerals they will never benefit from.

A just transition for Africa cannot be led by mining billionaires and presidents who answer to capital. It must be led by the people in Buhera, Ulanga, Ruashi and in the townships and villages of SA, those who know too well that the promise of minerals has always come at their expense.

Unless Ramaphosa is willing to break with the system that produced him, the G20 will not be a platform for justice. It will be a stage for green colonialism in a designer suit.

• Tomaselli is research and learning facilitator at the Coalition for Human Rights in Development.

Also read:

EDITORIAL: G20 absence of the US is unwanted noise

SA shrugs off Trump’s G20 boycott over Afrikaner claims

Ramaphosa defends Joburg clean-up before G20 summit

AMITH SINGH: How the G20 can power Africa’s energy future and economic prosperity

BRIAN AOAEH | G20 SA: opening the doors to Africa’s century