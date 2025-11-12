LETTER: At least stop adverts for gambling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your article “Gambling ban proposed for grant recipients and students” (November 12) refers.

Gambling is seductive and addictive — especially to the most vulnerable — for the benefit of making exorbitant amounts of money.

The amount spent on advertising gambling is a clear indication of how much money is being taken from participants.

It is probably too late to save the decline into further abject poverty in our country, but at least the excessive advertising promoting gambling should be stopped.

Katherine Susan Winkler

Via Businessday.co.za

