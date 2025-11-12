LETTER: Cheap money will not tackle core problem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duma Gqubule’s column “ANC and DA in cahoots in stifling the demand to create jobs” (November 11) refers.

The ANC and its racist BEE and other socialist policies are the biggest impediments to growing our economy. Cheap and easy money supply will just fuel inflation without addressing the core problem: a lack of investment in the productive sector of the economy.

To say that “businesses hire and invest when there is demand for the things they can produce” is true, but the demand can only come from productive, employed people. For as long as the ANC-led government holds up its BEE demands and remains committed to the antibusiness national democratic revolution, investors will stay away and jobs will remain a distant illusion.

Michael Blain

Via Businessday.co.za

