LETTER: Pretoria’s total diplomatic failure in Washington

Your editorial “G20 absence of the US is unwanted noise” (November 11) refers.

At the heart of this is the government-to-government breakdown in real engagement. The “talks are ongoing” assurances from the department of international relations & co-operation are clearly just posturing.

The absence of a heavyweight, credible ambassador in Washington, which SA could easily provide, and a fully staffed, hard-working embassy team is an inexplicable failure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s part, understood perhaps only to not look like he’s bending a knee. Better to just have Parks Tau and Ronald Lamola make cameo appearances and not mention our visa-free special envoy.

SA has fundamentally misunderstood how its posture on “transformation” and its position on international matters are seen in Washington. “Explaining” is our go-to, and on each occasion all we achieve is to confirm what SA is accused of.

“Our transformation laws are required to undo the injustices of the past” is heard as, “Okay, so you do actually discriminate against minorities, and you’re telling me why.”

It’s the same with the International Court of Justice. And Russia. And Iran. We confirm what we are accused of by giving the justification for it being like that. We never pause to reflect on it.

The result is embarrassment, making it the first time the G20 chair does not pass collegially, followed by the US moving to exclude SA from the next event. It’s a total diplomatic failure.

Martin Neethling

