SANSIA BLACKMORE: South Africans are not undertaxed — the politically connected are hacking us

It is medium-term budget season, and our fiscal strain, again, is at the centre of the budget conversation. Politicians and social activists still regularly frame our fiscal jeopardy as a deliberate policy of austerity, caused by too-low taxes on affluent South Africans.

New and higher taxes to fund expansions in state expenditure are proffered as the answer. The more-tax argument is premised on two basic assumptions. The first is that affluent taxpayers in SA are undertaxed. The second assumption is that more taxes are causally linked to better lives for poorer South Africans.

Are South Africans undertaxed?

The first assumption of the more-tax proponents is that affluent South Africans do not pay enough taxes, particularly in the form of direct personal income tax or additional wealth taxes. SA collects taxes of about 26%-28% of our GDP, on a par with high-income countries such as Switzerland and Australia. While we collect significantly more taxes than our African and middle-income counterparts, we lag our peer countries with respect to governance and economic indicators by a considerable margin. Our growth forecast, for instance, is less than a quarter of the average expected growth for Africa, although we are far more tax-rich.

Most of our taxes, just about 40%, come from the personal income tax paid by 7.5-million individuals. A progressive income tax is of course appropriate for a country as unequal as ours. What is quite extraordinary, however, is that so few individuals contribute the bulk of our very significant tax collection. High tax collection from predominantly personal income tax is a rich-country trait. In these countries, however, the tax burden would be distributed across a much larger portion of their populations. In terms of both the income-tax rate and income tax as a share of GDP, SA is the only non-high-income country to perform like a high-income country.

This group of taxpayers also contributes 40% of VAT and the wealth taxes we already have, such as recurrent property taxes, property transfer taxes and inheritance taxes. Tax-policy specialists would advise countries where individuals are the principal source of government funding to cultivate taxpayers’ trust and compliance, recognising the dual role of these taxpayers as also voters whose support must be earned.

If, however, the tax burden is concentrated on a small number of individuals whose happiness is electorally inconsequential, the risk of coercive enforcement along with misgovernance and corruption escalates exponentially. In an environment where coercion takes care of tax compliance, policymakers have no incentive to worry about taxpayer happiness. In SA, for instance, taxpayer sentiments simply do not matter enough to track reliably.

The record, however, shows that thousands are terminating their tax residence. An escalation of punitive exit measures is likely to be the next policy response in an effort to trap taxpayers in a not-so-democratic tax prison. This will not be productive to sustainably reverse the downward fiscal spiral. Overall, objective standards suggest that South Africans are not undertaxed.

More tax does not mean better life for poor

But for argument’s sake, let’s assume that they are. Will more taxes lead to better lives for poor South Africans?

In our current context, the answer is likely “no”. Efficient use of limited resources is the first principle of economics. It applies universally to individuals, to firms and to societies. Persistent wasteful use of resources leads to what economists call a deadweight loss. It is simply the welfare cost of inefficiency; it means that you could have been much better off with the same resources just by using them better. Similarly, well-used taxes may help engineer a better society, whereas ill-used taxes impose deadweight losses on society and may drag it down.

SA is a case in point. From 1995 until about 2012, our GDP growth tracked world GDP consistently.

From 2013, our real GDP has increasingly slacked off as the cumulative deadweight losses of the state-capture years began to take effect. The procurement budgets of key state-owned enterprises became targeted, and their service failures all but paralysed the supply side of our economy. Predictably, socioeconomic conditions deteriorated, and unemployment, poverty and inequality rose. By 2024, the global average for real growth exceeded our own by more than 26%. Over this period, from 1995 to 2024, our tax collections have risen, from 20% of GDP to about 26%. It is obvious: South Africans experience rising hardship because our economy underperforms, not because of too-low taxes.

Why are our high taxes not helping?

We have managed to erode the efficiency of our taxes to such an extent that our fiscal multiplier has, extraordinarily, turned negative. Every tax rand that we pay diminishes our GDP because it is so poorly used. This brings us to the real reason the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc parliamentary committee investigating the Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi allegations are so important. They are exposing the politically connected and protected class of billionaires whose singular objective is to access the sizable pool of tax-funded state funds through the abuse of political power.

The scope of the patronage network is astounding, as are the amounts syphoned from the taxes collected from South Africans. In short, our fiscal account has been hacked by the custodians entrusted with its safekeeping. While the hackers spend extravagantly, much less well-off taxpayers are expected to compensate for these gross inefficiencies and fund the account. The huge and sustained inefficiencies in the use of our tax revenues are being felt by all South Africans and especially the vulnerable members of our society. Without plugging the patronage leaks, however, we have no way of knowing who will benefit from more taxes: the billionaires or poor South Africans? Ending patronage should, for now, be the focus of our fiscal conversation.

• Blackmore is a tax policy specialist.