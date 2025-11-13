ILAN PRESKOVSKY: Mendelsohn vs UCT — battle over academic freedom heats up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A court case being litigated in the Western Cape High Court has garnered quite a lot of media attention, and for good reason. Mendelsohn v the University of Cape Town involves Prof Adam Mendelsohn, a now-former employee of UCT, suing the university for its council’s decision to implement an academic boycott of Israel, which he argues was done unlawfully and against “the best interests” of the institution.

It’s an important case as it speaks to questions of freedom of speech, academic freedom and the entrenchment of political biases in what is supposed to be an open arena for the exchange of different and differing ideas.

But it also speaks to something that has been occurring on university campuses worldwide since Hamas’ invasion of Israel and its ensuing massacre on October 7 2023.

One of the complaints that Mendelsohn lodged against UCT was that it rejected the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism on the basis that it “conflates anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism.” This isn’t simply a question of linguistics or legal particularities — it’s not even really about Israel per se — but it is about the undeniable fact that “anti-Zionism” has been used as a smokescreen for the harassment, intimidation and outright physical violence towards Jewish students.

The phrase “I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m just anti-Zionist” has become an ever more pervasive mantra on university campuses, on social media and from the far-left in general, over the past two years. The question, of course, is whether or not there is any validity to such a claim. Is there actually a difference between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism? Is the “pro-Israel side” using anti-Semitism as an excuse to shut down criticisms of Israel and/or does the “pro-Palestinian side” use anti-Zionism as a cover for anti-Semitism?

There’s a lot to unpack.

Before going any further, we need to understand three terms that are central to answering these questions; terms that are all over the public discourse, but are frequently misunderstood or, more insidiously, intentionally corrupted. Of course, part of the court case is specifically centred on the definition of one of these terms, but even so, it is certainly possible to get to the essence of each of them in such a way to understand what they are — and perhaps more importantly what they are not.

Anti-Semitism: Very simply, anti-Semitism refers to the hatred of Jews. That’s it. There are those who have cynically tried to hijack the term to refer to the hatred of all “Semitic people” including Palestinians, but to say such a thing is to be deeply ignorant of the history of the term. And, for that matter, that “Semitic” refers to a group of languages spoken in the Middle East, not a people.

The phrase “anti-Semitism” was coined in the late 1800s by Friedrich Wilhelm Adolph Marr, a German politician and arch-Jew-hater, who believed there was a “Jewish plot” to infiltrate German society, culture and politics. For an “enlightened” age like 19th-century Germany, he and his fellow Jew-haters (and future Nazis) knew that Jews could no longer be persecuted based on something as archaic as religion, so they made a hard pivot towards the pseudoscience of “race” to convince their society of the Jew’s fundamental inferiority. And to do so, what was needed was a pseudo-scientific-sounding word to give the whole thing credibility, and for this he turned to the relatively obscure field of linguistics and its relatively recent classification of Semitic languages.

Thus “anti-Semitism” was born and the world’s oldest hatred was given a makeover for the so-called “age of reason”.

Zionism: The belief that the Jewish people have the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. This was put into action in the 19th and early 20th centuries by mostly secular Jews as a political movement, but is based on an idea that has been central to Jewish religion, culture and history since its inception: the centrality of the land of Israel to Judaism and since at least the destruction of the second Temple in 70 CE, the return of Jews, en masse, to their indigenous homeland.

Zionism is in no way based on “racial supremacy” and is not contradicted at all by the need for co-existence with the Arab population who were and are living on the land. Indeed, on May 14 1948, as part of the official declaration of the State of Israel, its first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, formally invited the Arabs (this was during the height of pan-Arabism, so they called themselves “Arabs”, not “Palestinians”) to join their Jewish neighbours in building the new state with “full and equal citizenship”. And when that fell apart with the declaration of war on the nascent state by the Arab League, constant overtures towards peace were made by leaders, not in spite of their Zionism, but often because of it.

Anti-Zionism: Anti-Zionism is not about criticising the policies of a specific Israeli government, fighting for the rights of Palestinians, or calling for two states for two peoples. Anti-Zionism is very specifically about objections to the very existence of the state of Israel as a Jewish state and anti-Zionists outright reject any two-state solution where one of those states is a Jewish state.

When anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism... usually

With the above definition, it’s hard not see anti-Zionism as anything but anti-Semitism, but that actually isn’t always the case.

First, there is the anti-Zionism of certain ultra-Orthodox Jewish sects (in particular the major Hassidic sect, Satmar) that for religious reasons, do not believe that a Jewish state should exist before the coming of the Messiah, and certainly not a secular one. Obviously, this is not antisemitic.

Second, it is entirely possible that some reject the existence of a Jewish state not because it’s Jewish, but because they reject all “ethno-national” states by definition. To such thinkers, there should be one, single democratic state across the entire region, including both Arabs and Jews. Such a view is hopelessly naive and woefully ignorant of the reality and history of the region, but it’s obviously not antisemitic.

Along with decrying Israel as a Jewish state, they also fully reject the ethno-nationalism of other countries. Japan can no longer be a Japanese state. India may no longer be an Indian state. And certainly no country in the Middle East and North Africa would have any business being defined as either Muslim or Arab states. If not, if all their ire is reserved for a single, tiny country in the Middle East, maybe “ethno-nationalism” isn’t actually the issue?

Far-left ideology vs anti-Semitism

Most anti-Zionism comes from the political left, so a genuinely compelling argument could be made that hatred of Israel has less to do with it being Jewish, than about it encapsulating so many of the things that the left sees as being wrong with the world. To them, Israel is a (or perhaps, the) “white, western, colonialist outpost that has been oppressing the helpless ‘brown’ indigenous people for the better part of a century.”

Aside from “western”, which it sort of is, Israel isn’t actually “white” or “colonial” and the power dynamics in the region are infinitely more complicated than the far left’s inane victim-victimiser paradigm, but does believing these things actually make someone anti-Semitic?

Of course it doesn’t. Many, if not most, leftist anti-Zionists would be genuinely appalled at being considered bigoted against anyone. What I would argue, though, is that this is rather missing the point. Just because a person with anti-Zionist views may in no way shape or form hate Jews, that doesn’t mean that anti-Zionism isn’t itself wildly antisemitic.

To understand this dichotomy, one needs to look back first at my above definition of anti-Semitism and second, at the origin of the phrase, “I’m not antisemitic, I’m just anti-Zionist.”

The ever-shifting hate

These days, hating Jews as an inferior race is even more unthinkable to those on the left than hating Jews for killing Christ (the far right obviously doesn’t have this problem), but convincing them that Jews, through their nation-state, aren’t just “white” but are the “ultimate whites” who “oppress and murder the indigenous brown people that they have colonised”, well, how could any good, liberal believer in social justice not hate these dreaded “Zionists”?

And if you think this line of thinking is just the unfortunate result of a well-meaning but dangerously simplistic worldview, it’s worth noting that it is no accident. It can, in fact, be traced directly to the Soviet Union, which after initially and very briefly supporting Israel at its inception, quickly turned on the young country as it grew ever closer to the US, and embarked on an anti-Israel campaign both locally and internationally that inevitably resulted in the now infamous crisis of Soviet Jewry — and in a hard-leftist ideology filled to the brim with Jew-hate.

It is from this playbook that today’s anti-Zionists continue to pull, and it’s through this ideology that hatred of the Jewish state is quietly transformed into hatred of the Jewish people. It’s how rallies against the war in Gaza suddenly becomes the targeted harassment of visibly Jewish students. It’s how criticising a country thousands of kilometres away becomes about justifying the hatred of any Jew that does not wholeheartedly sign onto those criticisms — and then, eventually, even those that do.

We’ve been here before. We’ve seen it all before, and we all know exactly where it leads.

That is why it’s so important that university campuses such as UCT get it right. Unquestionably, questions of academic freedom and freedom of expression cut both ways and it’s no doubt a real balancing act to, on the one hand, protect Jewish students, refrain from demonising a whole country and its people, and protect the academic freedoms of the professors and students, while on the other also protecting the rights of students to protest and criticise any government in the world. But surely it behoves any illustrious institution of education to actually understand what they’re dealing with — especially when it is something as complicated as the relationship between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism?

• Preskovsky is a freelance writer who contributes to Jewish Life.