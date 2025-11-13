LETTER: Blame Trump, not advisers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your editorial, “Trump bullying on the world stage” (November 4), speaks about US President Donald Trump being misled by false information, advisers telling him otherwise and convincing him that those characterisations are inaccurate. It is barking up the wrong tree.

Trump’s modus operandi is to take a morsel with a seed of truth and expand it and amplify it by repetition to suit his agenda. Nuance doesn’t matter to him; neither does the subject matter.

In this case he is targeting his base and its belief in the Great Replacement Theory, and he is posing as the protector of the White Race. So he will not let it go since it is now part of his repertoire.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town