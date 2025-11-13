LETTER: Government policies threaten SA’s existence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your article, “SA’s growth target of 3% is timid, Jonathan Oppenheimer says” (November 10), refers.

Capital and communists cannot co-exist. The ANC, driven by the national democratic revolution (a communist manifesto), wants state control of all resources (land, capital, minerals, power, logistics and so on).

Capital is being used for consumption, not investment, by the state. Tax rates are too high for the private sector to accumulate sufficient capital to reinvest, and foreign investors are opting out. Capital is being destroyed.

During the more than 30 years the ANC has been in power, it has realised there is great personal wealth to be had by consuming capital through corruption and destroying all accountability.

It is an attractive blueprint for similar parties, even for those that will eventually take over from the ANC. And since our criminal justice system has been destroyed, there is no internal mechanism to rectify this.

It’s not the speed of the decision-making that is the problem, as stated by Jonathan Oppenheimer; it’s the policy decisions that are the problem and that are an existential threat to SA.

Ian Ferguson, via Businessday.co.za

