LETTER: Treasury and Bank deserve praise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Your article by National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse, “Medium-term budget rebuilds credibility and drives growth” (November 13), refers.

This is the best news in five years. Well done to the Treasury and Reserve Bank for retaining credibility and building trust by way of example.

I love the Public Procurement Payments Dashboard. The numbers cannot lie, and transparency will avoid corruption. Nine thousand ghost workers is an unbelievable statistic. At R500,000-a-year salaries that is R4.5bn in savings already.

What a disgrace to spend the hard-working taxpayers’ money on nonworking public sector officials.

Thank you for an insightful article.

Nathea Nicolay

Via Businessday.co.za

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.