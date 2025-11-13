LETTER: Trump has no time for G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to Washington at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Peter Bruce’s column, “One day Pretoria won’t pick up the phone when the US calls” (November 13), refers.

The Trump administration is too busy trying to protect President Donald Trump and other powerful people from allegations of paedophilia to worry about the G20 or SA. The chickens are finally coming home to roost.

I am willing to put money on the chance that Trump will not attend the next G20 in the US either.

Richard Bryant

Via Businessday.co.za

