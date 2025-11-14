LEON LOUW: MTBPS verdict: One of the prettiest budgets since the early Mandela and Mbeki years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I have listened to more national budgets than I care to remember. The pattern rarely changes. Ministers arrive with grave expressions, journalists clutch their calculators and pundits pretend that arithmetic is policy. The real question is never what the numbers say, but what the numbers, and most importantly the promises, mean for economic freedom and prosperity for all.

In my Business Day column of November 11 (How to judge whether the medium-term budget is pretty, ugly or ghastly), I proposed a simple test. Forget the Treasury’s self-congratulation and mundane analysis, and judge a budget by how much it will boost the economy by increasing economic freedom.

Pretty, if it reduces the total tax and government control. Ugly, if it merely rearranges excesses. Ghastly, if it expands them.

The test is necessary because the government now consumes 35.5% of everyone’s wealth, almost double what a prosperous economy requires. We have hit the Laffer curve peak, after which higher tax rates reduce government revenue. SA’s Economic Freedom of the World (EFW) ranking has collapsed since democracy from 44th to 95th out of 165 countries.

Importantly, no new general taxes were imposed. We have a laudable primary surplus of 0.9% of the economy (GDP) — about R68bn. That is the equivalent of half a million RDP houses for the poor. For the first time in years, the government is spending less than it confiscates. Government debt is stabilising at about 76% of GDP after rising for most of the past two decades.

A substantially increased private sector role has occurred, and much more is promised, as is devolution of spending and functions to lower tiers of government.

Some privatisation and liberalisation — albeit never by those correct names — are huge, such as private railways and electricity transmission.

None of the misinformed rhetoric about the insane National Health Insurance (NHI) policy was mentioned, and nothing was budgeted for it. That the minister studiously ignores NHI in all his budgets is a pretty feather in his cap. NHI is insane for at least four reasons: instead of allowing insurance, it bans it; it is void for vagueness; it promises undefined “universal healthcare”, which we already have; and undefined “full implementation” would, by any meaningful definition, consume between 30% and 100% of the entire GDP.

All of these positives make this one of the prettiest budgets since the early Mandela and Mbeki years.

But the bloom of prettiness fades for a curious reason. Tax Freedom Day, the symbolic day of the year when people start keeping their money, has regressed by four days. It was 35.5% of GDP, the equivalent of May 11, during the preceding 2024/25 budgetary year and will now be 36.7% (May 15). It is expected to deteriorate further to 37.2% (May 18) during the ensuing year. This should make every taxpayer cringe. But it is not due to increased tax rates. The government has resisted populist pressure to increase taxes. That it is getting more revenue than expected might be due to a combination of increased collection efficiency, greater prosperity than the national accounts suggest and the commodity boom.

What was missing and is long overdue includes:

A renewed commitment to zero-based budgeting. Improved accounting and transparency amount to a modest move in the right direction towards cleaning the Augean stables. Immediately reduced spending surpluses and debt were not included, though modest positive shifts were promised. Privatisation of superfluous government land, promised in the previous budget, was not mentioned. No further mention was made of liquidating or selling apartheid-era “state-owned enterprise” dinosaurs. The long-forgotten promise to scrap exchange (forex) controls and liberalise the financial sector along with other stifling “red tape” was not mentioned. Strict application of socioeconomic impact assessments to every law and policy was not promised. Outsourcing of bureaucratic mismanagement and procurement from only the lowest-cost suppliers should have been stressed, though it was promised for municipal water management. There is no mention of reducing the absurd number of ministers and deputies or of liberating small businesses from red tape and treating enterprise as a privilege rather than a right.

Though many fundamental obstacles to prosperity remain, this 2025 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) should be celebrated. Doom and gloom about the country are so pervasive that few commentators have noticed how pretty this budget is, even if it is not pretty enough to generate high rates of economic growth. That will require finance minister Enoch Godongwana to build robustly in his main February 2026 budget on his accomplishment in this one. Fiscal rectitude is not an end in itself but a prerequisite for what he wants. He has laid the foundations for his main budget to set our beloved country on the high road towards liberty and prosperity for all. Godongwana has until February 2026 to transform his lovely rose into a gorgeous rose garden that is in full bloom.