MASEDI TLHONG: Conflict of interest at the heart of open electricity market

SA’s electricity market is at a crossroads. In its preamble, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act makes promises of providing for an open market platform that allows for competitive electricity trading, which, on the face of it, offers a much-needed lifeline to the electricity crisis faced by the country.

Yet, this vision appears to be under threat from within the very institution that is meant to facilitate the transition — at least from a competition law perspective.

Eskom previously operated as a vertically integrated monopoly, with about 95% of the electricity produced in SA being produced by Eskom Generation, primarily through coal-fired thermal power stations, with 45% of the electricity used in Africa being produced by Eskom. It also directly controlled the entire transmission network and was responsible for about 40% of the electricity distribution network.

The ongoing unbundling efforts seek to see Eskom being split into three divisions (generation, transmission and distribution). Key to this is the transmission division, which is now under the control of the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA), which is responsible for the national grid and allocating capacity and remains a subsidiary of Eskom. In form, the NTCSA might be an entity with its own life, but in substance, nothing has changed.

At the generation level, Eskom competes with independent power producers (IPPs) and electricity traders; at the same time, a subsidiary of Eskom controls the essential infrastructure (the grid) that is used by competitors to gain access to the market.

The structural make-up of the Eskom case presents a number of issues that could potentially trigger the Competition Act. First, Eskom is under an obligation to afford its competitors access to the grid (which is an essential facility) against the backdrop of economic feasibility.

Eskom is further under an obligation to not abuse its dominance by engaging in exclusionary acts that have an anticompetitive effect.

Last month, the SA Independent Power Producer Association (SAIPPA) raised concerns about Eskom potentially circumventing the prevailing Interim Grid Connection Allocation Rules. This came after Eskom announced its plans to build 2GW of renewables by 2026 and increase its renewables generation to close to 6GW by 2030, as well as its plans to establish a standalone business known as Eskom Green in the coming year.

SAIPPA’s concerns seem to be that in the context of Eskom’s programme to develop these renewable energy generation facilities at existing power stations it appears to be assumed that the associated grid-connection capacity is automatically available to them, which shouldn’t be the case — conduct that could potentially cause competition harm.

Further, in August Eskom launched its first renewable energy offtake programme as part of its strategic objective to facilitate a competitive future energy industry. These long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) appear to be strategically targeted at large industrial players. This could also potentially raise serious concerns as it has the effect of foreclosing the market and locking in the most lucrative customers before new traders and IPPs could have an opportunity to effectively compete; this has the effect of suffocating emerging competition.

In essence, the structure perpetuates a system where the dominant player also controls the referee. For true competition to flourish the grid must be managed by a truly independent entity. Without this fundamental separation the promise of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act remains at risk. The path to energy security requires a market that is not only open in law but also fair in practice.

Tlhong is director: corporate commercial at TGR Attorneys Inc.