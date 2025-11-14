PIKOLOMZI QABA: What happens when a suspended employee comes to work anyway?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The case of Vuyiseka Mboxela illustrates the tension in SA labour law between procedural fairness and managerial authority.

The saga unfolding at the Eastern Cape department of education, where suspended communications director Vuyiseka Mboxela attempted to lift her own suspension and return to work, exposes a critical tension in SA labour law: what happens when an employee fundamentally rejects the employer’s authority to suspend them?

Mboxela’s November defiance was not just theatrical. By appearing at work despite her extended suspension until November 26, she challenged a foundational principle in employment relations: the employer’s managerial prerogative.

Her justification that the suspension violated the Public Service Act and Senior Management Service Handbook because she received only “a one-liner” from a law firm raises an uncomfortable question. When does procedural irregularity justify self-help remedies?

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) Code of Good Practice on Dismissal is unambiguous about procedural fairness. Employers must investigate alleged misconduct, inform employees clearly of allegations, and provide reasonable opportunity to respond.

Mboxela claims she was suspended without her side having been heard and received no grievance list after 60 days. If true, this needs a testing of whether or not it represents serious procedural failure.

However, here’s where labour law gets messy. Even if an employer botches procedure, employees cannot simply declare themselves reinstated. The remedy for procedural unfairness lies in challenging the suspension through proper channels: internal grievance procedures, the CCMA, or the Labour Court. Self-reinstatement is not recognised as a legitimate response to even egregious procedural violations.

The department’s response compounds the confusion. It accuses Mboxela of “lawlessness” and “insolent behaviour” while simultaneously acknowledging disciplinary processes were “instituted” rather than completed. This raises questions about whether the initial suspension met basic procedural requirements. Was the investigation genuinely ongoing, or had it stalled? Were the extension procedures properly followed at the October 24 hearing?

Eastern Cape education ME spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela (right) was suspended after a video of her in a heated argument with a colleague went viral. (screengrab)

What makes this case particularly thorny is the nature of the allegations against Mboxela: bullying, creating emotional distress causing an intern to collapse, abuse of authority and possible nepotism. These are serious charges requiring thorough investigation. Yet the department’s spokesperson, Malibongwe Mtima, reportedly works under Mboxela’s supervision. This creates an obvious conflict when he’s tasked with publicly defending her suspension.

Rigorous procedure

For employers facing similar situations, several lessons emerge. First, precautionary suspensions must follow a rigorous procedure from the outset. The CCMA guidelines stress that employees should receive clear written notification of allegations, understand the suspension’s terms, and know their rights. Vague communications or procedural shortcuts inevitably invite legal challenges.

Second, employers must move with reasonable speed. While investigations take time, leaving someone suspended for months without presenting charges invites exactly the kind of defiance Mboxela exhibited. The Code of Good Practice does not specify rigid timelines, but unreasonable delay undermines the entire disciplinary process.

Third, suspension conditions must be crystal clear and enforceable. If an employee violates suspension terms by appearing at work, employers need predetermined responses. The department’s vague threat to “exercise its powers to decisively deal with” Mboxela lacks the specificity required for effective discipline.

The broader implication? If Mboxela’s self-reinstatement goes unpunished or succeeds on procedural grounds, it could embolden other suspended employees to similarly reject their suspensions. This would fundamentally destabilise workplace discipline.

Conversely, if the department’s procedural failures are found to have been severe enough, employers everywhere should take note: shortcuts in suspension procedures do not just risk unfair dismissal findings later, they also risk losing control of the disciplinary process entirely.

The question now isn’t just whether Mboxela will face additional misconduct charges for defying her suspension; it’s whether either party followed the law well enough to make their respective positions defensible. In labour disputes, both sides can be wrong simultaneously.

• Qaba, a PhD scholar at an SA university, has worked in communications in a government entity.