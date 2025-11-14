PODCAST: African governments must help farmers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African governments must do everything possible to assist farmers during the 2025/26 production season.

In the past, when confronted with disasters and food shortages, we had relied on organisations such as the World Food Programme for assistance.

This time around, the World Food Programme is no longer fit to assist if we run into challenges.

Hence, thinking about the future, we have to do whatever we can to help farmers get out into the fields and till the land, so they can have an ample or decent harvest in the upcoming season and ensure household food security in the near term.

There are also long-term policy considerations for reforming our agriculture, which we must seriously reflect on.

I discuss more in the podcast. Listen here: