LETTER: Anti-Zionism: a demand for justice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Israeli flag hangs from the window of a high-rise apartment in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: SUSAN VERA/REUTERS

Ilan Preskovsky’s column (“Mendelsohn vs UCT - battle over academic freedom heats up”, November 13) is the latest in a tired genre of moral gaslighting that confuses propaganda for principle. Predictably, the self-styled defender of “academic freedom” performs his routine contortion by portraying Israel’s critics as latent anti-Semites while washing away the blood of a state engaged in daily crimes against humanity.

Preskovsky is a perennial apologist for apartheid Israel and its genocidal tendencies, habitually repackaging colonial violence as “self-determination” and occupation as “coexistence”.

Unsurprisingly, his essay is an intellectual sleight of hand. By reducing anti-Zionism to Jew-hatred, he attempts to delegitimise any moral objection to Israel’s actions — from the bombing of hospitals in Gaza to the erasure of Palestinian villages — under the convenient guise of protecting Jews.

This dishonest conflation is the cornerstone of hasbara, the Israel-established propaganda machinery designed to silence dissent by moral intimidation. It is neither scholarly nor ethical, but cynical opportunism disguised as moral clarity.

Preskovsky’s selective outrage is equally transparent. He invokes “academic freedom” only when it shields Israel from accountability, yet conveniently ignores the thousands of Palestinian academics, students and journalists imprisoned, silenced or killed under Israeli siege. His indignation is about maintaining Israel’s immunity from scrutiny.

In truth, anti-Zionism — the rejection of an ethno-supremacist state built on dispossession — is not anti-Semitism but a demand for universal justice. To equate Palestinian liberation with Jew-hatred is to desecrate both language and history.

What Preskovsky and his ilk cannot tolerate is the audacity of a world finally refusing to accept hasbara-generated propaganda as a licence for Palestinian annihilation.

His sermon on “freedom” reeks of hypocrisy. It is a familiar, immoral performance staged in defence of an empire built on rubble and ruin.

Andile Songezo

Elton Hills

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.