LETTER: Battle to achieve investment grade

The article, “SA business leaders push for return to investment-grade rating” (November 14), refers.

I would also like SA to have investment-grade debt, as this would mean that future debt would be issued with lower interest and over time we would have more funds available for service delivery, but there is a way to go.

The three most important ratings agencies need to raise SA’s sovereign credit rating by nine notches between them, or three each. Only a few countries since 1994 have moved from our position to investment grade and five to seven years would be a best-case scenario.

Over the next five to seven years we will have local and national elections, which will stress the government of national unity, and our low economic growth rate forecasts all indicate jobless growth over the next few years. Progress towards renewing our electricity generation and transmission infrastructure by replacing the anticipated plant retirements will be clear by then.

SA’s broad national debt-to-GDP ratio (including national, municipal and SOE debt) is already higher than many believe is acceptable for countries with our economic development characteristics.

Greg Becker

Via Businessday.co.za

