LETTER: SA Post Office beyond hope under ANC

The article, “Private sector role in SA Post Office moves closer with issuance of RFI” (November 13), refers.

The SA Post Office swung from a strong balance sheet to hopelessly insolvent within four years after Mark Barnes left as CEO. He then offered to buy a majority stake in the struggling company, which was rejected, as the government had “no interest in selling it”.

Billions in taxpayer money have been sunk into this bottomless pit. The first Post Office was started in 1792 ― 233 years ago. It’s taken the ANC 30 years to destroy it.

Brian Harris

Via Businessday.co.za

