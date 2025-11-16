The unforgiving winters and summers of the beautiful Karoo

The Karoo experiences extreme weather conditions, with scorchingly hot summers and bitterly cold winters. It is these extreme conditions that nurture the region’s distinct vegetation, which is a source of feed for the sheep industry there. Karoo lamb has a unique and supreme taste as a result.
But there are times when the extreme heat and arid conditions can negatively affect the vegetation, and in some areas farmers were starting to rely on feed.
So I was delighted to hear from various farmers in recent days that rain has started to fall in some areas; if it continues, it will boost the grazing veld.
Another aspect of the Karoo which many South Africans have yet to explore is agritourism.
I discuss more in the podcast.
