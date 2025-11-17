LETTER: G20 absences reflect diplomatic failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Maeko’s article refers, (“G20 summit in Joburg to proceed without key world leaders”, November 13).

Donald Trump proves his unfitness as US president daily, but to focus on his supposed “reason” for skipping the G20 summit, namely “the false narrative of genocide against white Afrikaners”, is to miss the point.

The fact is that the absence of the US — and of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Argentine President Javier Milei, these two probably out of deference to Trump — as well as of China’s President Xi Jinping reflects the significant diplomatic failure the summit has turned out to be for SA, capping a year in which ANC diplomacy has failed the country at every turn and in the most catastrophic way possible.

There’s no point blaming Trump. American unhappiness with SA as a diplomatic actor long predates Trump and is bipartisan. The ANC has brought this disaster upon the country.

As for the G20, it is a far cry from what it was around the 2010s, when it actually mattered. Its political declaration of November 6 reveals it to have become little more than a talk shop repeating much of Rio 2024’s text. The declaration is mostly a rehash of all the usual so-called Global South asking points.

That’s one thing, but what actually matters for SA is that, like the Bourbons, the ANC has learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. This is evident from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrogant dismissal of the leaders’ absence.

It’s “their loss”, he said. This he followed up with an attempt to teach the US a lesson in diplomacy: the US needs to learn that “boycott politics” don’t work.

What it actually means is that Ramaphosa and the ANC are more determined than before to continue with their disastrous policies, domestic and foreign.

Francois Theron

Pretoria

