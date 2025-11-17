LETTER: G20 overlooks inequality study

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We seem to have an infinite capacity to reinvent the wheel. The latest example is the report of the G20 Extraordinary Committee Of Independent Experts On Global Inequality (“Richest 1% capture 41% of new wealth as global inequality hits crisis point”, November 4).

It is certainly a serious piece of work that deserves careful study and policy thought. However, the high-quality work on how to address inequality was already published 10 years ago by the now late Anthony Atkinson in Inequality — What Can Be Done?. The G20 report makes no mention of this and only refers to some of Atkinson’s research on relatively narrow technical measurement issues.

SA could have spent this time analysing, understanding and examining the policy implications, engaging in public debate of Atkinson’s recommendations and implementing related reforms. Instead it was a wasted decade (as usual, at the cost of the poor and unemployed).

His analysis and policy recommendations were discussed in some parts of the ANC, but apparently to little effect. They were hardly noticed in business, media and other political circles.

Atkinson offered 15 policy initiatives to attack inequality and five ideas for further development. Space limitations prevent a complete listing here, but they included reforms to inheritance and income taxation, employment-biased technological change, competition policy, capital endowments, and so on.

Some of them are controversial; some perhaps are not suited to SA circumstances, but decisions on these matters come after, not before, critical analysis of his complete suite of proposals.

This apparent neglect of high-level analysis draws attention to an important question: just how much serious research is conducted as part of the SA public policy development process?

If failing to address Atkinson in the making of policy to address something so fundamental as inequality is any guide, the answer is “hardly enough”.

Dr Doug Blackmur

Table View

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​