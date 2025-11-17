LETTER: The rotten state of Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The disgraceful revelations of egregious goings-on within the City of Ekurhuleni are indicative of a society that is wedded to impunity. It has become commonplace for hard-working public servants of character and integrity to be ostracised by rogue elements who shouldn’t have been in the service.

These elements brazenly abuse state resources to ambush and purge whoever disapproves of their illegal activities. Some are even prepared to kill to silence those who dare to expose malfeasance. No wonder there’s a nascent fear to blow the whistle on irregularities ― a pattern that perpetuates and engenders corruption.

Imagine the degree to which the immensity of misgovernance has impoverished our people. This speaks of subjugation by morally corrupt crooks. The state of affairs is an indictment of our political leadership.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni

