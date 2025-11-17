MOSETSANA MAHLAFUNYA AND PAUL ODONG: Custody services evolve with Africa’s regulatory reforms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In April, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange completed its migration to a T+2 (trade date plus two days) settlement cycle, concluding one of the country’s most extensive post-trade reforms in recent years.

The initiative began in mid-2024, when the exchange announced its intention to shorten settlement timelines for equities. Over the following months, the exchange worked with the Association of Global Custodians and domestic market infrastructures to align systems, update documentation, strengthen participant readiness and test the operational framework required for the transition.

Its successful implementation shows the capacity to align with the operational standards that define the world’s leading capital markets.

Similar developments are under way across Africa as markets in Nigeria, Ghana and within the West African Economic and Monetary Union advance comparable reforms. For custody service providers, this alignment is transforming the scale and sophistication of operations.

Regulatory modernisation across exchanges and depositories is creating stronger platforms for post-trade activity, while technological investment is redefining how custodians manage settlement, reporting and asset servicing — setting higher benchmarks for governance and performance in the safekeeping of assets.

Digital portals are becoming the norm, meaning investment and asset monitoring in real time. With increased capital flow into traditional and digital assets, automated services have never been more relevant.

In Uganda, for example, the pension sector is flourishing — in 2024 alone the sector registered a 10% increase in total assets — meaning a new, steady supply of capital that can be invested in infrastructure and government securities, while triggering an increased demand for new financial instruments. This improvement in the overall macroeconomic environment has been the catalyst for growing demand in custodian services in Uganda.

From an East African trading perspective, we are also witnessing a significant development in Nigeria: the transition to a T+2 settlement cycle intended for the end of November this year. With the nation set to align with some of the world’s largest global markets, it will build greater investor confidence and deepen market liquidity.

The role of custody services in helping to navigate this shift was acknowledged by the executive director of operations at Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, Bola Ajomale, as he called on custodians to be advocates for their investor clients and “sensitise them” to the new system.

As these regulatory reforms take hold, attention is shifting to the digital frameworks that sustain them. All eyes are now on the adoption of the ISO 20022 standards. This universal messaging framework for the financial industry is being implemented in markets across the continent, including SA, Kenya and Uganda — creating a single digital language for payments, securities and trade services.

By adopting these standards, financial institutions can secure detailed tracking of trade terms and invoices, improving compliance and risk assessments. Custodian banks, however, have to develop custom interfaces to create the interoperability networks to communicate not only between ISO 20022-compliant systems but also legacy applications during the transition. Institutions that achieve full integration could benefit from more streamlined operations, better risk management, heightened reporting and transparency, and, most importantly, improved customer service.

It is these consistent upgrades in legislation and capabilities that have led to an increased demand for custodians across the continent. The focus going forward needs to be on alignment: creating simpler, faster and more reliable experiences for institutional clients navigating complex, high-risk environments.

Africa’s custody services sector is experiencing a fascinating transition. As cross-border trade expands and new global standards take hold, custodians are not just safeguarding assets but enabling investor confidence, liquidity and growth. With our services transforming at pace, the continent is laying the foundation for deeper, more resilient capital markets.