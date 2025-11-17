STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Palestinians at OR Tambo — why SA handled things correctly

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinian diplomats are shown with a group of 153 Palestinians who arrived at the Joburg airport on a charter flight without any prior note or coordination.

The arrival of 153 Palestinian nationals at OR Tambo International Airport on November 13 sparked unusual public debate and speculation. Reports highlighted missing departure stamps, unclear onward travel plans and assumptions that some of the passengers intended to claim asylum. Much of this public reaction reflects a misunderstanding of SA immigration law and the realities of humanitarian travel from conflict zones.

As an SA immigration attorney who has assisted Palestinian clients, I believe this incident offers an opportunity to clarify what our law actually requires, how border officers are meant to apply discretion, and how SA should approach similar situations responsibly.

SA grants Palestinians, like many other nationals, a 90-day visitor’s entry upon arrival. This means they do not require a visa prior to arrival, and their entry visa may be extended in SA for a further period of up to 90 days if necessary.

At the airport, immigration officials must verify:

a valid passport;

purpose of visit;

accommodation arrangements;

proof of onward/return travel; and

that the person is not “prohibited” or “undesirable” under the Immigration Act.

Importantly, SA law does not require a foreign national to present an exit stamp from the country they departed. SA enforces entry requirements, not the exit controls of other sovereign states. The absence of an exit stamp may trigger further questioning but is not in itself a legal basis for refusal.

Why missing departure stamps must be understood in context

The Gaza Strip and surrounding regions have irregular, disrupted or destroyed border infrastructure. Travellers therefore frequently leave via humanitarian corridors, temporary checkpoints, third-party intermediaries or emergency evacuations. It is therefore common and internationally recognised that passports from conflict zones may lack formal exit stamps. This should not be interpreted as fraud or irregularity.

It is also important to acknowledge that individuals travelling from regions affected by conflict may do so for entirely legitimate reasons, including visiting family, accessing medical treatment or seeking temporary respite in a safe country. None of these motivations automatically convert a visit into an asylum claim, nor do they politicise a routine immigration entry. Many Palestinians travel precisely because their home circumstances are unstable, not because they intend to engage in political activity in SA.

It is widely recognised in international border management that travellers departing from conflict zones, humanitarian corridors or disrupted border posts may not receive formal exit stamps. The absence of such stamps is therefore not in itself an indication of fraud or irregularity.

Under international aviation regulations and provisions of the Immigration Act, carriers must ensure that passengers are properly documented before boarding, and if documentation is inadequate, the airline becomes financially liable, not the state. Airlines are responsible for confirming passport validity, visa-exemption eligibility and basic travel plans. If the Palestinian passengers in question arrived with gaps in their documentation, this may reflect a failure by the flight operator, not misconduct by the travellers.

Of the 153 passengers, 130 were admitted, while 23 did not enter SA. As far as we are aware, those 23 travellers were not deported, and nor were they subjected to punitive measures. It is possible that some had onward travel already arranged or that their travel plans differed from the larger group.

Gift of the Givers’ support arrangements appear to have been in place for the 130 individuals who intended to remain temporarily in SA, but there is no evidence that the remaining passengers sought such assistance or intended to disembark permanently.

Their movement appears to have been processed under routine immigration procedures. We cannot speculate on why they were not admitted, but nothing suggests that deportations occurred or that any adverse findings were made against them.

Immigration officers are entitled and required to verify identity, purpose of travel and duration of stay. That is standard border management. But verification should not be conflated with suspicion. Missing stamps do not equal fraud; humanitarian exits do not equal irregular migration; and additional questioning does not imply asylum intention. The public discourse blurred these distinctions.

Contrary to assumption, Palestinian travellers rarely seek asylum in SA. In my professional experience, many view asylum as shameful or burdensome, they comply strictly with the 90-day period, they rarely overstay, and Gift of the Givers assists with accommodation and logistics, ensuring full compliance. The group that arrived on November 13 fits the same pattern.

‘Verification first, facilitation thereafter’

Of course, it is understandable that individuals fleeing bombardment or displacement may seek temporary refuge or support in countries where they are visa-exempt. That reality does not turn their arrival into a political act; it simply reflects the practical need for safety and stability when one’s home environment is uninhabitable. SA’s immigration law anticipates such humanitarian movements and provides for lawful, temporary entry.

Both the minister of home affairs and the presidency responded promptly once the matter gained public attention. The minister instructed the Border Management Authority to verify documentation, confirm compliance with the Immigration Act and ensure orderly processing. The presidency reiterated that humanitarian considerations would be respected without compromising border security. This “verification first, facilitation thereafter” approach is precisely what the law requires when travellers arrive from a conflict zone.

Some observers may attempt to frame this incident through the lens of SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, or broader geopolitical tensions relating to the Gaza conflict. That, I believe, would be incorrect. The arrival and processing of these travellers was not a foreign-policy gesture or political statement. It was an administrative immigration matter governed by the Immigration Act, constitutional obligations and port-of-entry procedures. The fact that the travellers were Palestinian does not convert a routine immigration assessment into geopolitical alignment.

Calm, lawful and evidence-based approach needed

This incident is not, in my view, a story of irregular migration. It is a story about the realities of travel from conflict zones, airline compliance responsibilities, border-control discretion, humanitarian co-ordination and the importance of applying immigration law consistently and constitutionally.

As SA continues to modernise its border and immigration systems, incidents like this underline the importance of clear protocols for humanitarian charter flights, improved co-ordination between carriers and the Border Management Authority and better public communication to prevent unnecessary panic. These are administrative issues, not political ones, and they are solvable with existing legislation. The public debate now needs to be grounded in law, not fear, and in facts, and not assumptions.

This moment shows that SA can manage such arrivals lawfully and humanely, in line with its constitutional obligation.

• De Saude Darbandi is with De Saude Darbandi Immigration Attorneys.