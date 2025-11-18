BRIAN BENFIELD: Crisis or renewal? The West’s defining moment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A view of the Canary Wharf skyline in London, Britain. The city is a reminder that Western institutions remain resilient even as the West grapples with self-doubt and internal strain. Picture: Reuters/Hollie Adams

At moments such as these, when the Western world appears mired in unending turbulence, political polarisation, cultural fragmentation, economic uncertainty and unrelenting self-criticism, it is tempting to suppose that the civilisation that once transformed the globe is entering terminal decline.

Though understandable, such anxieties are not new. Western civilisation has endured periods of dislocation far greater than our own. Its vitality lies not in any naïve confidence in perpetual progress but in a more profound inheritance, a faith in reason, liberty, law and moral responsibility — and, crucially, in its unique capacity for self-critique and renewal.

It is instructive in this context to recall a work published amid one of Europe’s darkest hours: The Unity of Western Civilisation (1915), edited by Francis Sydney Marvin. Appearing at the height of World War 1, when the continent lay in ruins and faith in the Western project seemed broken, the book represented a remarkable act of intellectual defiance.

Marvin and his contributors argued that the war, far from being the end of the West, was but a tragic interlude in a far longer and deeper narrative, one sustained by common traditions in law, science, art and philosophy. Beneath the clash of nations they discerned a spiritual and intellectual unity, a shared heritage of inquiry and moral aspiration.

A century later Marvin’s insight has lost none of its pertinence. The West once again seems divided and uncertain of its purpose. Yet to remember, as Marvin did, that our civilisation is bound together by enduring principles is to recall that resilience, not fragility, has always been its distinguishing feature.

The same qualities that have historically fuelled Western progress — its devotion to rational inquiry, its respect for individual liberty and its habit of moral reflection — remain the instruments by which it will overcome today’s malaise.

Marvin located the unity of the West not in blood or geography, but in a constellation of ideas and institutions that have repeatedly vindicated their worth: freedom of thought, the rule of law, privacy and property, personal responsibility and the capacity for self-correction.

To some contemporary observers these ideals appear to be unravelling. Yet what is too readily described as “decline” may instead be Western civilisation’s habitual mode of renewal, a perpetual cycle of questioning, reform and rediscovery.

The roots of this distinctive disposition lie deep in antiquity. From the Greeks, the West inherited the conviction that truth is not revealed by authority but discovered through reason. In the dialogues of Socrates and the metaphysics of Aristotle, inquiry itself became a moral act.

The philosophical tradition that began in Athens gave birth centuries later to the Renaissance, to the scientific revolution and to the Enlightenment. From that lineage emerged the modern world’s defining achievement — the belief that knowledge advances through criticism, not dogma, and that progress depends on the freedom to dissent.

From Rome came a different but complementary inheritance, the notion that power must be constrained by law. The Roman jurists, in articulating concepts of citizenship, property and legal equality, laid the groundwork for modern constitutionalism.

Though the Roman Republic and Empire were themselves deeply imperfect, their insistence that justice be governed by principle rather than by the caprice of rulers endowed the West with one of its most enduring safeguards: the rule of law as a guardian of liberty and a precondition of civic order.

To these classical foundations Christianity added a moral revolution. By asserting that every human being is created in the image of God, Christian theology introduced the radical idea of the equal moral worth of all persons, which would in time become the international foundation of human rights.

Moreover, the Christian distinction between the spiritual and temporal realms — between what is owed to God and what is owed to Caesar — inaugurated the Western separation of church and state. While often contested, that separation made possible the development of conscience, pluralism and the modern ideal of freedom of belief.

From this synthesis of Greek reason, Roman law and Christian morality emerged the civilisation we now call “The West”. Not a monolith but a dynamic, self-questioning tradition. Its defining strength has always been its capacity to examine itself without annihilating itself. Indeed, the very ferocity of contemporary debate within Western societies, the culture wars, the ideological polarisation, and the critique of their own histories testify not to exhaustion but to vitality.

Only a culture confident in the principles of free speech and open inquiry could tolerate, and even encourage, such relentless self-scrutiny. What appears to some as disintegration may in truth be the continuing drama of a civilisation engaged in moral self-examination.

The West’s most valuable contribution to humanity is then not material prosperity or technological prowess, though these are hugely valuable and formidable achievements. It is a set of moral and intellectual instruments. The ideas of freedom, justice and rational inquiry. These ideals have long since transcended their place of origin.

Concepts such as human rights, democracy, scientific objectivity, private property and the rule of law have become, in varying degrees, strong global aspirations. Even where they are imperfectly realised, they have transformed the moral imagination of the world. The methods by which we confront the great challenges of our age, from climate science to bioethics to the governance of artificial intelligence, are themselves products of the Western intellectual tradition.

When Marvin wrote in 1915, he could still believe in the steady march of Western civilisation. The 20th and 21st centuries have disabused us of such innocence. Progress is neither linear nor guaranteed. It must be defended anew by each generation. What is demanded of the West is not optimism but resilience, the courage to uphold its foundational principles in the face of doubt, to preserve liberty without succumbing to nihilism, and to retain moral seriousness in a culture tempted by cynicism.

Western civilisation endures not because it is flawless, but because it possesses the rare ability to learn from its flaws. Its self-critical spirit, though often uncomfortable, is the source of its renewal. Each age of crisis, from the wars of religion to the totalitarian and communist convulsions of the 20th century, has been followed by an intellectual and moral reawakening. We have no reason to believe our own century will be different.

The future of the West will not be secured by nostalgia for a lost past, nor by complacent faith in inevitable progress. It will depend on our willingness to defend, refine and extend the principles that have always defined it: the sovereignty of reason, the sanctity of liberty, the inviolability of privacy and property, the supremacy of law and the moral dignity of the individual. These are not merely relics of history. They remain the most reliable compass by which humanity may yet navigate towards a free and prosperous future for all.

The West is not dying. It is once again being tested. It will again summon the moral clarity and intellectual audacity that defined its greatest epochs, and it will not merely survive; it will flourish, and it will lead.

Dr Benfield, a retired professor in the Wits University economics department, is a senior associate and board member of the Free Market Foundation.