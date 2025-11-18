KARABO MOKGONYANA: SA and Namibia bet on a green hydrogen market that does not exist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Southern Africa’s green-hydrogen mega-projects are being overhyped, the writer argues, because real global demand, costs, finance and off-take certainty are far too weak to justify large export-scale investment.

In the past three years, Southern Africa has been courted — and has courted — investors with visions of gigawatt-scale green-hydrogen exports. Namibia’s headline project, Hyphen, is the most visible example: a feasibility and implementation agreement was signed with the Namibian government in May 2023, and the developer has been explicit about aiming for export-scale production (targets cited by the project include about 1-million tonnes of green ammonia by 2028, expanding to about 2-million tonnes by 2030, supplied from multiple gigawatts of renewables and electrolysers).

Meanwhile, SA has mobilised policy instruments and finance streams, from its Hydrogen Society Roadmap and Industrial Development Corporation green-hydrogen workstreams to hundreds of millions in project proposals and export ambitions, and attracted donor support (for example, EU grants totalling about $35m announced in September 2024 to help accelerate SA’s green hydrogen initiatives). SA developers have likewise pitched large export projects (one announced east coast proposal, reported in the middle of the year, targets about $5.8bn of investment to produce low-cost green ammonia for export).

Market for green hydrogen is tiny (Karen Moolman)

Those headlines make for great political theatre: large foreign off-takers, scale economies from desert or coastal solar and wind, sovereign partnerships and promised job creation. But the hard economics and the market fundamentals tell a far more cautious story. The global hydrogen market exists, but the market for green hydrogen — electrolytic hydrogen produced from renewables sold at scale as a traded commodity — is still nascent; tiny in volume, fragile in offtake guarantees and highly dependent on policy support.

This year’s Global Hydrogen Review of the International Energy Agency (IEA) is blunt: global hydrogen demand was almost 100-million tonnes in 2024, but less than 1% of that supply was low-emissions hydrogen; installed electrolysis capacity was still measured in single-digit gigawatts; and most announced projects have not reached financial close. In short: nearly all hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels; green hydrogen is a small and policy dependent slice of a far larger conventional market. That reality matters for any country selling green hydrogen (or green-derived ammonia) to global markets.

Here are the core market constraints that make large, early off-take deals risky:

Demand is not there yet, or it’s not firm. Current hydrogen demand is concentrated in incumbent industrial uses (refining, chemicals), sectors where fossil-based hydrogen is entrenched and typically cheaper. New demand for low-emissions hydrogen (steel, shipping, long-duration storage, certain chemicals) is targeted in policy roadmaps, but commercial offtake contracts at scale remain rare. The IEA shows that “new” uses account for less than 1% of hydrogen demand; most green H₂ projects rest on the hope that policy and regulation (quotas, carbon pricing, shipping decarbonisation rules) will create future buyers. That creates a classic timing and market risk problem: build now for buyers that might materialise later, or wait until buyers are real.

The cost gap is real. Producing hydrogen by electrolysis at utility scale requires large amounts of renewable electricity and electrolysers, both expensive compared with cheap fossil derived hydrogen in many places. Electrolyser manufacturing and deployment are scaling rapidly, but global installed electrolysis capacity was still small (the IEA reported about 2GW of installed electrolysis by 2024, with incremental additions thereafter), and only a small fraction of announced capacity has reached final investment decisions. That keeps green H₂ prices high relative to incumbents and keeps buyers hesitant.

Export chains add cost and complexity. Most tropical and southern producers plan to export hydrogen in the chemical vector “ammonia” or as carriers that require energy intensive conversion and reconversion. These conversion losses, shipping costs and regasification or cracking infrastructure add layers of cost and technical risk that only deepen the price premium buyers must absorb. Coupling that premium to uncertain offtake contracts is a fragile commercial basis for multibillion-dollar infrastructure.

Project appetite is volatile. The industry’s recent months show project churn: major European utilities and investors have paused or withdrawn from headline deals when commercial certainty falters or when cost and finance terms change. For example, RWE, once cited as a potential off-taker for large Namibian exports, formally stepped back from a $10bn Namibia ammonia arrangement in 2025, stressing the exploratory nature of prior memorandums of understanding and signalling that firm purchase contracts were not in place. Such withdrawals underscore that early announcements often overstate commercial readiness.

Finance and final investment decision (FID) bottlenecks are severe. While development finance institutions and private banks express interest in blended finance for green hydrogen, few projects have reached final investment decision. The IEA and multiple analysts show announced hydrogen capacity falling short of prior expectations, and many projects remain contingent on public guarantees, high-price contracts or subsidies. That combination exposes sovereign partners to contingent liabilities and reputational risk if projects stall, costs escalate, or buyers walk away.

Taken together, these constraints mean that signing headline memorandums, concession agreements or ambitious public-private partnership promises do not equal a robust commercial market. Namibia’s Hyphen is a case in point: the agreement structure, government equity stake and project papers are serious, but the project remains in feasibility phases and is vulnerable to off-taker withdrawals, environmental and social contestation, and the financing realities that have upended other global green H₂ plans. Similarly, SA projects, even those backed by donor grants and policy roadmaps, face the same global demand, cost and finance headwinds.

That is not to say green hydrogen has no future. If carbon pricing, shipping decarbonisation rules, industrial quotas or direct government procurement create guaranteed demand, and if electrolyser and renewable costs keep falling, green hydrogen could become competitive in selected niches. But that future is conditional, and it is not the present reality. For governments and communities in Southern Africa the practical question is governance and sequencing: how to capture potential upside while avoiding stranded assets, ecological harm and wasted public resources.

A responsible, pragmatic strategy would include prioritising small, modular pilots with binding offtake agreements (not speculative MOUs); insisting on a commercial final investment decision only where robust, independent market studies validate demand and price assumptions; using public funds only as derisking, not as open cheque guarantees for speculative exports; tethering projects to domestic industrial use cases (fertiliser for local agriculture, captive industrial hubs or green steel) before committing the full export build-out; and requiring transparent environmental, land rights and community consent processes up front.

Signing big green-hydrogen deals can bring political plaudits and investor headlines, but without concrete, bankable buyers and realistic cost trajectories, those deals are bets on a policy driven future, not a response to an existing market.

Southern African governments and partners should slow the hype, tighten the commercial evidence and structure projects so that public assets and communities are protected if global demand takes longer to arrive than the glossy press releases promise.

The prize of green industrialisation is real, but to win it, governments must first recognise where the market is and plan prudently for when and how it will actually materialise.

• Mokgonyana is a senior campaigns associate at Power Shift Africa.