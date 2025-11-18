OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Alternatives to Trumpian world view

Much of the world is headed in the other direction

U.S. President Donald Trump. (Kevin Lamarque)

Shawn Hagedorn writes that “The backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion continues to gain momentum in the US” (“G20 set to leave a grim Johannesburg for a vibrant Miami”, November 18).

So the only choice is to align with the Trumpian world view? I don’t think that is the only way to go. In fact, much of the world — including Europe, Australasia, Canada and much of South America — is headed in the other direction. And Donald Trump’s approval ratings are, thankfully, in decline.

Alan Fine

Via BusinessLIVE

