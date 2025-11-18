LETTER: Alternatives to Trumpian world view

Shawn Hagedorn writes that “The backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion continues to gain momentum in the US” (“G20 set to leave a grim Johannesburg for a vibrant Miami”, November 18).
So the only choice is to align with the Trumpian world view? I don’t think that is the only way to go. In fact, much of the world — including Europe, Australasia, Canada and much of South America — is headed in the other direction. And Donald Trump’s approval ratings are, thankfully, in decline.
Alan Fine
Via BusinessLIVE
