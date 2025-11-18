LETTER: No-shows highlight G20 irrelevance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg is likely to be its last. Billed as an exclusive global club, it’s just a talk shop where national leaders can posture about “inclusivity” and climate change. Fragmentation of the global order has made the G20 irrelevant, as illustrated by the increasing list of no-shows in Johannesburg.

Bolstering the government agenda to lower the cost of capital for African projects, finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s recent budget statement has been praised to the skies in the media. With two years of primary trade surpluses and total borrowing promised to peak at 77.9%, the SA economy is now heading, in the view of expert opinion, for “broad sunlit uplands”.

But all Godongwana has done is present a budget statement. His last actual budget was a disaster. Foreign minister Ronald Lamola’s comments about US President Donald Trump being a white supremacist underscore that the critical trade deal will not happen.

That means the SA car industry, among others, is probably kaput. US constitutional court judgments are unlikely to change anything, and the departure of more US companies from SA can be expected.

The SA government of national unity already spends 21c of every tax rand received to service debt. Relative social calm is achieved through welfare payments to more than 26-million citizens, while GDP growth is in effect zero. Despite expert opinion to the contrary, the GNU is wedded to economically destructive BEE policies.

There are no sunlit uplands on the horizon, only increased economic hardship under what is rapidly becoming a failed state.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​