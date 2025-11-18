LETTER: There is no corruption campaign

Your editorial opinion refers, specifically the sentence where you say “Ramaphosa’s corruption clean-up campaign has unsettled his comrades in the ANC” (“Ramaphosa exit will benefit only a few”, November 18).
His what? His empty rhetoric about inclusion, while hypocritically signing into law expropriation without compensation, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, employment equity and National Health Insurance (in effect a nationalisation of the private health sector)?
Ramaphosa’s insistence on keeping corrupt cadres in his government? His silence while some members of his parliament sing about killing a sector of the population? The inability of his National Prosecuting Authority to convict even one high-profile ANC cadre-tsotsie?
Do you mean that corruption clean-up?
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
