BJORN LOMBORG: Bill Gates urges focus on welfare at COP30

With the UN climate summit, COP30, drawing to an end in the humid jungle city of Belém, Brazil, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates’ comment cut through the noise with a blunt truth: these UN climate gatherings must zero in on lifting human lives rather than fixating solely on slashing emissions or dialling down global temperatures. It’s a perspective that’s long overdue yet seems so obvious.

For billions of people in the developing world, tackling immediate challenges such as poverty and disease outweighs chasing distant temperature goals. My think-tank, the Copenhagen Consensus, has long argued that the real question for policymakers is: what is the smartest way to do the most good with limited resources?

Every year more than 7.5-million people in poorer countries die from illnesses that can be cheaply prevented or managed. Smart investments in health, nutrition and education could save more than 4-million people every year, while also building growth and resilience for the future.

In much of the world, parents are not kept awake by concern about achieving a 0.1°C average temperature reduction over a century. They worry whether their children will survive a bout with malaria or get a decent education. As Gates points out, “The biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been.”

Gates’ common-sense message is at the crest of a growing global shift in thinking. For years no difference could be tolerated from dogmatic climate conformism. Making drastic emissions cuts at any cost was the paramount policy goal. This extremist message was repeated ad nauseum by the UN secretary-general, endless politicians and an army of hectoring celebrities. Anyone questioning the supremacy of the climate threat or expressing scepticism at the costly policies was derided as a “climate denier”.

It is time to move beyond the doomsday narratives that have dominated the climate discussion. Climate change is a real problem, but it is not the end of the world.

Suddenly, pragmatism and nuanced thinking are back in fashion. US Democratic Party senator Chris Coons of Delaware declared that climate is “not a top-three issue right now”. Mark Carney, Canada’s Liberal Party prime minister — who warned a decade ago that potential climate catastrophe meant fossil fuel reserves could be “unburnable” — is now fast-tracking the construction of a liquefied natural gas export terminal and promising to “transform our country into an energy superpower”. Even the green-leaning British and German governments are newly talking about the need to inject some economics into climate and energy policy.

Still, the same old activists are repeating their well-trodden arguments. First, the notion that climate spending is not crowding out efforts to tackle poverty. This idea is being pushed by Princeton climate professor Michael Oppenheimer, who claims Gates sets up a “false dichotomy”.

Yet anyone living in the real world knows that money can’t be spent twice. By their own proud admission, the world’s multilateral development banks — international organisations funded largely by taxpayers to help the world’s poorest countries — devoted an astonishing $137bn to climate financing in 2024. That is money spent on climate that won’t be spent on preventing disease and hunger.

Globally, we have spent more than $14-trillion on climate policies. Last year alone the cost exceeded $2-trillion. Again, it is money spent on climate policy that cannot be spent on basic education and maternal healthcare.

The greatest challenges are pretty obvious if you live in poverty, where disease and hunger claim lives daily.

Then there is the alarmist claim from University of Pennsylvania climate professor Michael Mann that “there is no greater threat to developing nations than the climate crisis”. This patronising argument suggests that climate campaigners in ivory towers know better than those from the Global South.

In real life, Africans from 39 nations rank climate as their 31st most important problem of 34 — far behind education, jobs, health and roads. The greatest challenges are pretty obvious if you live in poverty, where disease and hunger claim lives daily.

Green campaigners insist emissions cuts must come first for the poor — when what they really need are jobs, food, medicine and an escape from poverty. Gates is right to push back and say: prioritise what delivers the greatest benefit.

A welfare-first climate summit would see prosperity as a top defence against climate impacts, building resilience. For maximum impact, policymakers should drop the fixation on expensive, ineffective net-zero targets. Instead, they should emphasise adaptation and invest in R&D to drive green-energy breakthroughs.

As the COP30 climate summit winds down in Belém, the real path forward lies in the common-sense idea of directing limited funds to ending today’s preventable deaths and fuelling growth, making societies stronger, including also against global warming. That’s how this talkfest could truly put people first.

• Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus, visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and author of “False Alarm” and “Best Things First”.