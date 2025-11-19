KENNETH KGWADI: Time for African youth to rise and lead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Water flows out of a tank in the grounds of a property near that of Cameroonian presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, after it was pierced by rocks thrown by protesters, after the Constitutional Council declared Paul Biya the winner of the October 12 presidential election, in Garoua, Cameroon, in this October 27 2025 file photo.

Africa’s independence since the beginning of the 1960s has been characterised by dictatorship, authoritarianism, ineptitude, corruption and maladministration. Those who styled themselves as freedom fighters have come to be known as the oppressors of the very people on whose behalf they used to claim to fight. The African youth who were born in the post-colonial years are subjected to poor governance, poverty, lack of education and economic opportunities and unending wars and conflicts.

The decision by the 92-year-old Paul Biya to stand for the presidency in the recent elections in Cameroon indicated that Africa is regressing in terms of adding youth leadership to its political ecosystem. Rather, it is re-electing old people who have collapsed their respective countries. It is clear that the Cameroonians are unhappy under Biya’s four decades of rule, which have been characterised by gross corruption, inequality and ethnic tension.

Biya, the longest-serving leader in the world, does not seem to care about the lives that have been lost and the people displaced in the post-election conflict. On the other hand, the silence of the AU and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) continues to enable Biya’s dictatorial and repressive behaviour.

In his 43 years of tyrannical rule in a country that once promised to transform into an economic hub of Central Africa, Biya abused his power to undermine and weaken state institutions, ensuring that he and his cronies would never be held accountable for their treasonous conduct over the years.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler at 92, gestures during the swearing-in for his eighth term at the Cameroon National Assembly Building in Yaounde, Cameroon, on November 6 2025. REUTERS/Stringer (Stringer)

Like other dictators in Africa, he uses the military to instil fear among the people he is supposed to lead. He has divided the country into two nations, Anglophone and Francophone. It will take commitment and effort to reverse the mistrust and many years to build social cohesion in that country.

Biya is not alone in Africa when it comes to abusing his power to silence the voice of the opposition. In Tanzania we recently witnessed president Samia Suluhu Hassan disqualifying leading opposition candidates who threatened her presidency.

These elections, which became violent, took place with Tundu Lissu, the opposition leader, facing fabricated treason charges, which were intended to exclude the lawyer and MP from contesting these elections. His party, Chadema, was disqualified from contesting elections by the electoral commission after it refused to sign the electoral code of conduct in April.

The Tanzanian elections have been marred by violence in the streets of the biggest city, Dar es Salaam, as protesters decried Hassan’s repressive rule. Government critics are being jailed, killed or abducted.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan attends her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, Tanzania, on November 3 2025. (PRESIDENTIAL PRESS UNIT)

In both Tanzania and Cameroon, the respective dictators are using every means at their disposal to continue their rule, and have often interfered with the internet to discourage people from mobilising and organising against their authoritarianism. Despite having held fresh elections and being announced the winners, they will struggle in their tenure as they lack the political legitimacy required to carry out their duties. As usual, they will be forced to use repression and terror to govern their states and compel people to see them as their political leaders.

However, the youth in Africa are starting to rise to the occasion, refusing to be led by old tyrants who have brought misfortune to their once-beautiful countries. These youth movements in Africa date back to the years of independence but have taken on a new form in the digital age, where social media is playing a central role in mobilising and organising young Africans. Young people are taking an interest in politics and the leadership of their countries and are refusing to be led by old folks who failed to transform their nations.

The youth in Zimbabwe is not passive and quiet; there are political activities taking place in and outside the country to replace the older politicians with a vibrant and visionary youth leadership who can take their country to greater heights. We are also seeing the youth in SA organising themselves through the formation of new political parties, trade unions, student movements and other formations to fight years of ANC corruption.

We have seen and learnt from the Kenyans in 2024 that young people are able to rise, fight and win. Their fight has renewed the hope and energy levels of young people across the continent. It is high time that the African youth were listened to and given a chance to run their countries, to avoid unnecessary coups and bloodshed.

It is obviously disappointing that the 81-year-old Yoweri Museveni is seeking a seventh term to lead his country, but it is inspiring to see a youth leader in the opposition ranks, Bobi Wine, challenging him and seeking to deliver true liberation for Ugandans.

Africa’s population is dominated by the youth, who should and must take the lead in running their affairs.

• Kgwadi is a research fellow at the Middle East Africa Research Institute.