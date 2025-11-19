LETTER: BEE laws continue to stymie investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Maeko’s article (“SA courts investment with new economic diplomacy strategy”, November 18) refers.

We will not attract much significant new private investment (foreign or local) with the current BEE ownership regulations or the racial quota requirements of the Employment Equity Act.

It’s not as if investors haven’t said as much to the government at the mining indabas and many other investor forums. Most foreign investors have given up and moved elsewhere.

It is exceedingly difficult for existing SMMEs to grow their capital investment due to excessive taxation — the SA Revenue Service is the largest beneficiary from any private business in SA, and most collected tax goes to paying interest on government debt and welfare. That is consumption, not investment, in infrastructure.

With little serious foreign investment SA does not have the capital to grow at more than 1%, which is actually a contraction when adjusted for population growth. Our political leaders understand little about the business environment required, and most voters even less.

Ian Ferguson

Via BusinessLIVE

