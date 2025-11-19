LETTER: Green shoots are illusionary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masedi Tlhong got to the nub of why no-one ever sees the green shoots government apologists and captured corporate titans routinely hallucinate about ("Conflict of interest at the heart of open electricity market”, November 14).

The above arrangement is exactly the government’s idea of deregulation, competition and privatisation. That is, we say the words and create the structures, but we still own everything — and all the profits.

Good luck drawing private capital into that.

Stuart Meyer

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​