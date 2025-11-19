LETTER: Licensing plans are like BEE gone mad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Business Licensing Bill is a nightmare vision of bureaucracy gone rogue (“Business Licensing Bill is a tax on time and trust”, November 19). If passed into law it would empower government officials to control every aspect of economic activity; who may trade, what they may do and where they may do it.

It would open the floodgates to bribery and rent-seeking. If we feared current BEE laws, “we ain’t seen nothing yet”. Ethnic social engineers, who desire a state-enforced racial paradise, would have their dreams come true. What little life our economy has would be drained away.

It is difficult to believe the proponents of this bill are serious. It displays the ultimate degree of compartmentalised thinking: adhering to mutually exclusive goals. On the one hand, the desire for growth in the economy; on the other an obsession with racial redress via the state intruding into every aspect of business activity, strangling all initiative.

They say madness is taking anything to its logical conclusion. This, then, is BEE gone mad.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

