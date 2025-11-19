LETTER: Trump dishonours G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Francois Theron’s sentiments relating to the ANC in this regard are untrue and misplaced (“G20 absences reflect diplomatic failure,” November 17).

The government went to the US to meet the unpredictable and erratic Donald Trump at the White House in an endeavour to placate him.

Trump does not respect good governance; otherwise, he would have honoured the established protocols of the G20. This protocol dictates that the US should be present at the G20 summit in SA. No obfuscation by Trump can change this simple truth.

The G20 summit is about the member countries meeting in a spirit of co-operation and not about one going rogue because it thinks it is more important than others.

Jeffrey Mothuloe

Via email

