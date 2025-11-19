PAUL MARITZ: Business Licensing Bill is a tax on time and trust

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Business Licensing Bill introduces a new layer of complexity and administration for businesses, both formal and informal, says the writer.

SA’s entrepreneurs have long been praised as the heartbeat of our economy: resilient, inventive and determined in the face of adversity. Despite at least two decades of state decay and actively anti-growth government policy, small businesses are the economic backbone for many SA households.

Small and medium-sized enterprises officially contribute about 34% of GDP, not to mention the vast informal network of township and micro enterprises that sustain millions of livelihoods and local communities every day.

Yet for all the lip service paid to “supporting small businesses”, our national government seems poised to do the opposite. The proposed Business Licensing Bill, introduced by the small business development minister, threatens to replace entrepreneurial freedom with bureaucratic control. A classic case of policy with supposed good intentions having undoubted bad outcomes.

Were it to become law, this bill would have the most detrimental effect on those with the least time and money to spare. Presented as legislation to create uniformity and order on a national level, the bill would, in fact, tighten the state’s grip on economic activity, reaching from the corner spaza shop to the township hair salon, from start-ups in Sandton to hawkers in Mthatha. Its reach is sweeping, its intentions cloaked in bureaucratic language and its consequences in a country with a stagnant economy potentially devastating.

Overregulation

On paper, the bill claims to promote consistency and “harmonisation” in business licensing. In practice, it introduces a new layer of complexity and administration to an already overburdened system. Businesses, both formal and informal, would be required to register through an expanded national licensing regime, with additional application requirements, compliance standards and renewal procedures. At this stage most South Africans shudder when hearing of national level centralisation and administration, and rightly so.

While the government rhetoric celebrates entrepreneurship, its policy and legislation increasingly treat small businesses as an area of the economy to be managed and not a force to be unleashed. For many small traders and township enterprises, the new rules could mean longer waiting times, higher compliance costs and greater uncertainty. Or for those who ignore it due to these unintended consequences, a legal risk due to the compulsory nature of the bill’s requirements.

SA already ranks poorly on global ease-of-doing-business measures, largely because of administrative delays and regulatory bottlenecks. The bill, with its emphasis on oversight and enforcement, risks cementing that reputation. It replaces the simplicity and proximity of local licensing with a nationalised maze of forms, permits and procedural hoops, creating a system that only the patient and well resourced could navigate. This is not the way to grow a small business sector.

However, even more troubling than the added paperwork are the discretionary powers the bill confers on the minister and her officials. The minister would be empowered to decide which types of business require a licence, who may obtain one and under what conditions. Authorised officers would have the power to enter business premises, confiscate goods and impose fines, often without prior judicial oversight.

South Africans have seen this movie before. Wherever broad discretionary powers are granted without clear checks and balances, arbitrariness and abuse follow. Whether through selective enforcement or bureaucratic inertia, small enterprises are too often at the mercy of individual interpretation rather than transparent, consistent rules that enable growth.

The bill’s architects may well argue that these powers are necessary to enforce compliance. But such an approach mistakes control for competence. A government that cannot efficiently and timeously issue ID books or maintain infrastructure should think twice before granting itself the authority to determine who may sell bread or fix cellphones.

Economic regulation should protect consumers and ensure fair competition, not license the state to decide who participates in the marketplace. In its present form the bill risks becoming an instrument of exclusion, a return to the permit-based economy our democracy was meant to dismantle.

Centralisation

There is also a deeper constitutional concern. The bill’s framework shifts substantial authority from municipalities and provinces to national government. It allows the minister to dictate procedures, impose national directives and even intervene in the details of street trading — matters traditionally managed at the local level.

This centralising impulse violates not only the spirit of the constitution, which assigns “trading regulations” and “street trading” to the local and provincial spheres, but also the principle of subsidiarity, which is the idea that decisions should be made as close as possible to the people they affect.

SA’s municipalities understand their local economies. They know where informal traders operate, which sectors need support, and how local zoning, safety and community relations interact. A one-size-fits-all national framework, designed in Pretoria, cannot account for those differences.

More importantly, it limits competition between local governments. This is the kind of competition that lets municipalities experiment with lighter-touch licensing and learn fast from what works, and gives residents the leverage to reward success and punish failure at the ballot box or by taking their business elsewhere.

Instead of empowering municipalities to build responsive local economies, the bill would reduce them to administrative outposts of national policy.

The people’s market

Critics of deregulation often caricature free market advocates as defenders of privilege. But for most South Africans, especially the working poor, the “free market” is not an ideology. It is the freedom to work. It is the right to trade, to innovate, to build something from nothing without asking permission from a dozen officials.

That freedom is enshrined in section 22 of our constitution: the right to choose one’s trade or occupation freely, subject only to regulation that is reasonable and necessary. The Business Licensing Bill fails that test. Its mechanisms are broad where they should be narrow, centralised where they should be local and punitive where they should be enabling.

SA does need better co-ordination of business regulation but what it needs even more is a lighter, smarter, more empowering approach. Simplify registration. Digitise processes. Remove duplication. Strengthen municipal capacity rather than bypass it. Encourage self-regulation within sectors. Above all, trust the citizens who make our economy work.

As the bill moves through parliament, legislators should resist the temptation to see regulation as progress. Regulation is a means, not an end. The end must always be a freer, fairer, more inclusive economy. In its present form the Business Licensing Bill risks producing the opposite by creating an economy of permissions, not opportunities, and of inspectors, not innovators.

If the government truly believes in small business as the engine of growth and employment it should start by removing the obstacles it has built.

• Maritz is campaigns director at Free SA. The Business Licensing Bill is open for public comment until November 28.​