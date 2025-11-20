LETTER: Eskom awarded for ruining SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What reality does the C Suite in Eskom live in? SA is paying about 30% more than we should for electricity because our power stations are running at an energy availability factor (EAF) of 70%, at least 15% below equivalent power stations elsewhere in the world.

It employs 15,000 people too many and is grossly overpaying its staff benchmarked against the SA job market. Without doubt it is also overpaying for coal and other inputs to meet BEE targets. Little wonder the BEE old boys club heaps praise on Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

Since the president lifted the licence restriction in 2021 more than 5,000MW of generation capacity has been added by the private sector — that is one large power station the size of Medupi. And 12,000MW more is due to come online.

Marokane said this week that the green revolution means in time we will have to find jobs for Eskom’s overpaid, unproductive workers from a country perspective.

What rubbish. What about the 7,500 jobs that are being lost in downstream business foundries as he speaks, because he cannot produce efficient electricity to keep them going?

He and his CFO also complain about the culture of nonpayment, but why don’t they just do their job and collect, like the rest of us in business have to do?

Eskom has ruined the industrial economy of SA, yet it gets awards.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

