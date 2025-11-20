LETTER: It is anti-Semitic that all Jews are alike in their feelings about Israel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I refer to Ilan Preskovsky’s article (“Mendelsohn vs UCT — battle over academic freedom heats up,“ November 13).

I am Jewish. I am an active member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and SA Jews for a Free Palestine, but not a spokesperson for either. I support the campaign to boycott, to divest from, and to impose sanctions on Israel because these are nonviolent forms of pressure. They contributed to the successful struggle against SA apartheid, and I believe they will have the same effect against zionism, to which I am unreservedly opposed.

Attempting to equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, Preskovsky draws attention to the litigation initiated by Prof Adam Mendelsohn at the University of Cape Town. The purpose of the case is to set aside resolutions passed by the university’s council, which rejected the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA’s) definition of anti-Semitism. The issue was discussed at length by council, and the view prevailed that the IHRA definition conflated criticism of Zionism with anti-Semitism. The background to the resolutions and the litigation is conveniently summarised by the International Court of Justice (ICJ):

“[On] October 7 2023, Hamas and other armed groups present in the Gaza Strip carried out an attack in Israel, killing more than 1,200 persons, injuring thousands and abducting some 240 people, many of whom continue to be held hostage. Following this attack, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza, by land, air and sea, which is causing massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of the population in Gaza (see paragraph 46 below). The Court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering.”

The ICJ set out the evidence on which it based its conclusion “that there is urgency, in the sense that there is a real and imminent risk that irreparable prejudice will be caused to the rights found by the court to be plausible, before it gives its final decision”. The rights described as plausible, as explained by Justice Donoghue, who was the president of the UCJ at the time, are the Palestinians’ rights to be protected from genocide, as defined by what is known briefly as the Genocide Convention.

The Israeli response has been to dismiss the ICJ’s conclusions as anti-Semitic. There is no analysis by Zionists suggesting how the ICJ should, arguably, have reached a different conclusion — that is, that the totality of the evidence placed before it does not point to an intention to prejudice the rights of Palestinians to be protected from genocide. In the absence of such an analysis the inevitable result is that Zionists start by presuming what is to be proved — that criticism of Israel isanti-semitic. This is how the IHRA defines anti-Semitism, and it was in this context that UCT’s Council took the decisions it did.

Preskovsky writes: “This isn’t simply a question of linguistics or legal particularities — it’s not even really about Israel per se — but it is about the undeniable fact that “anti-Zionism” has been used as a smokescreen for the harassment, intimidation and outright physical violence towards Jewish students.“

However, his statement assumes what he sets out to prove — that anti-Zionism is anti-semitic, because all Jews are assumed to be Zionists. Tension between Zionist and anti-Zionist students is understandable. Any victimisation of Jewish students and staff does not further the struggle against Zionism.

I recall my own undergraduate years at UCT in the 1950s when the issue was the enforcement of apartheid on the university, and I recall the heat generated. However, the democratic space opened up by SA’s constitution now provides all that is needed for vigorous and successful campaigning against Zionism, and I urge members of UCT to keep cool. At the same time, Zionists need to be reminded that expressing support for Palestinians and wearing a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag constitute lawful statements, not threats.

Preskovsky writes: “Very simply, anti-Semitism refers to the hatred of Jews.” His definition is both too complex and too simple. “Hatred” is a high bar — dislike suffices, and stereotyping is also anti-Semitism — the belief that Jews all share a common characteristic.

An illustrative anecdote is relevant. In 1968, I was appointed to the staff of a red-brick university in England. When I introduced myself to one of my new colleagues — his name was John — he asked me if I was Jewish. I confirmed that I am, and he replied “Oh, so you must be very clever.” I felt uncomfortable and still consider that the comment was anti-Semitic, and not a compliment.

It is irrelevant that John might have disagreed, but that is because all racism is irrational. The assumptions that all Jews are, or must be, Zionists or very clever or both are as irrational and racist as any of the other stereotypes that supposedly distinguish Jews. In his book Good Jew, Bad Jew: Racism, Anti-Semitism and the Assault on Meaning, Steven Friedman draws attention to some of the other stereotypes; whatever they are, they are ugly and silly, and there is no need to quote them here.

Friedman writes: “Repeatedly levelling the charge of anti-Semitism whenever anyone criticises the Israeli state can blind people to real bigotry directed at Jews. It also becomes a meaningless slogan, which induces not alarm or concern but apathy and indifference in those who hear it.”

Preskovsky defines Zionism as, “The belief that the Jewish people have the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland.” This is not the full truth, for Zionism has been defined by Israel’s Basic Law of the Nation-State to mean — among other things — that “the realisation of the right to national self-determination in the State of Israel is exclusive to the Jewish people”.

Preskovsky claims that the belief “has been central to Jewish religion, culture and history”, and has been regarded thus “since at least the destruction of the second Temple in 70 CE”. However, there is a reason why Palestine is described as the Holy Land: for even longer, it has also been central to the Christian and Islam religions, culture and history. As the historian Ilan Pappé points out, Jews have been making pilgrimages to Palestine from long before Zionism, adding that if Jews in all the world are indigenous to Palestine, then so are all the world’s Muslims and Christians. However, as defined by the Basic Law of the Nation-State, Zionism makes the right to self-determination exclusive to Jews.

Pappé expands the point about the link with Palestine: “The spiritual connection of the three religions is well known, but it’s not a platform that justifies colonisation and dispossession.” He adds that Zionism emerged as an attempt to solve Europe’s problems with anti-Semitism in the late nineteenth century, and is an attempt to build a European state in Palestine, instead of in Europe, which did not want Jews.

Skulking in the shadows of Preskovsky’s view of history is the anti-Semitic theme that all Jews are alike in their feelings about Israel. In other words, to be Jewish one must link one’s self to Israel as Preskovsky describes, and that anyone thinking differently is anti-Semitic. Totally disregarded is the fact that one is Jewish by descent — in the orthodox tradition, born of a Jewish mother. Zionism, on the other hand, is an ideology, a political belief and a matter of choice.

Further, one does not have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, nor a Zionist to be Jewish. Preskovsky’s statement that “anti-Zionism is very specifically about objections to the very existence of the state of Israel as a Jewish state” must be seen in this context. There is no challenge to the existence of Israel. Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestinian human rights, pointed out that Israel exists, but the question is not whether Israel has a right to exist — no state has a right to exist — but whether a people have the right to exist. Zionism is attempting to deny self-determination and to displace people who were already there, for Palestine was never “a land without people for a people without land”.

It has been Zionist policy to destroy the evidence that belies the myth. For example, churches, mosques and other Palestinian buildings, some dating back many hundreds of years, have been desecrated and destroyed by Zionist forces. Pappé describes the policy behind this in detail, with examples, in his book The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. Giving names, he describes one of the policies followed:

“Many churches and mosques were never properly destroyed, but left to look like ‘ancient’ historical ruins — vestiges of the ‘past’ to remind people of Israel’s might of destruction. However, among these holy sites were some of Palestine’s most impressive architectural gems, and they disappeared forever….“

One of the most ancient mosques, dating back to the seventh century, was destroyed in Gaza in December 2023. The short point is that Palestine was inhabited by Christian, Muslim and Jewish Palestinians for centuries before Zionism was thought of.

Under the subheading “Far-left ideology vs anti-Semitism”, Preskovsky writes: “Most anti-Zionism comes from the political left, so a genuinely compelling argument could be made that hatred of Israel has less to do with it being Jewish, than about it encapsulating so many of the things that the left sees as being wrong with the world. To them, Israel is a (or perhaps, the) ‘white, Western, colonialist outpost that has been oppressing the helpless brown indigenous people for the better part of a century’.”

This is a dangerous voyage into outer darkness with no compass and irrelevant reasoning. One does not need to invoke the arguments of the “political left” to see Zionism as settler-colonialism, for Zionists themselves state their intention: to destroy the indigenous and ancient Palestinian presence in Gaza and the West Bank, and to replace it with the only people who will be permitted to enjoy the right to self-determination — Jews. The Basic Law of the Nation-State Law says this.

The ICJ found the evidence of Israel’s intentions as set out in SA’s application to be adequate for the conclusions it reached. However, subsequently SA deposited with the Security Council “a public dossier of openly available evidence on the State of Israel’s acts of genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, as of February 4 2025″. The contents are the words of Israelis, from the highest offices of state down to soldiers in the field.

And this is an illustration of the danger SA faces from those such as Preskovsky. It was a favoured apartheid strategy to take action against “communists” for simply reporting what was happening. The dossier is but one of a number of recent reports describing what is “wrong with the world”, as Preskovsky puts it. His words create a sense of unease about what Zionists want for SA.

• Bennun, a retired UK university law lecturer and research associate at the University of Cape Town, is a member of SA Jews for Free Palestine and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.