LETTER: Lamola strains SA-US ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Maeko’s article refers, (“US withdrawal ‘won’t derail possible G20 consensus’”, November 17).

After a series of inept international relations & co-operation ministers, Ronald Lamola must be the most ill-equipped. He does not appear to learn from mistakes and on his watch ANC foreign policy has placed SA in its worst position since 1994.

In December 2023, then international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, assisted by Lamola as the then minister of justice & correctional services, initiated a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, placing SA in direct conflict with the US. Yet, Lamola remains determined to continue with the case.

Recently, Lamola accused US President Donald Trump of pursuing a white supremacy agenda, remarks similar to those that resulted in Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion as SA’s ambassador to Washington.

In pushing for a G20 leaders’ declaration Lamola ignores Washington’s opposition, though it will accept a chair’s statement, the difference being that a declaration sets the agenda in the future, whereas a statement records points discussed.

The US has indicated it intends bringing the G20 “back to basics”, to reduce its agenda and not cover almost everything under the sun as it has been doing for some years.

Should SA persist in issuing a leaders’ declaration, reflecting its ambitious developmental agenda, it could find that many of the other G20 countries refuse to defy Trump.

SA’s tariffs at 30% are double those against the other Southern African Development Community member countries. The SA delegation should not defy Washington and risk additional tariffs. Already, SA’s exclusion by the US from next year’s G20 seems likely. Few of the other counties will stand up for SA.

With Lamola in charge of foreign relations SA’s prospects look grimmer by the day. A vindictive Trump neither forgives nor forgets.

François Theron

Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​