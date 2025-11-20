OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Shame on you for enabling gambling, Vodacom

Tragically, company sells Betway and Hollywoodbets vouchers ‘just like we sell water, electricity and airtime’

Vodacom suffered another loss in its legal battle with 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate after the high court in Pretoria dismissed its application for a variation of an earlier court order which compelled Vodacom to hand over other value-added contracts to Makate. File photo.
(Bloomberg)

Public concern over the “pandemic” of online gambling has been voiced extensively in the media over the years. It is tragic that young members of our society are gambling educational allowances in the vague hope of spurious riches.

It is equally tragic to read that Vodacom uses its Vodapay platform to sell Betway and Hollywoodbets vouchers, “just like we sell water, electricity and airtime” (“Vodacom flags competition for consumer pockets from online gambling”, November 16. No difference between an addiction and a necessity, Vodacom? Shame on you.

But then it is an organisation that raises its rates midway through a fixed-term contract. What else should one expect?

Chris Richards

Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa pushes back against US attempt to ‘bully’ G20 leaders

2

Legal challenge threatens to derail Cell C’s R12bn listing

3

US business leans into Africa as Trump shuns G20 gathering

4

PETER BRUCE: Ray of light for Ramaphosa doesn’t mean he is safe

5

Fraser and Dall: the king and prince leading Gold Fields into a bold future

Related Articles