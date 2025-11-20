LETTER: Shame on you for enabling gambling, Vodacom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Public concern over the “pandemic” of online gambling has been voiced extensively in the media over the years. It is tragic that young members of our society are gambling educational allowances in the vague hope of spurious riches.

It is equally tragic to read that Vodacom uses its Vodapay platform to sell Betway and Hollywoodbets vouchers, “just like we sell water, electricity and airtime” (“Vodacom flags competition for consumer pockets from online gambling”, November 16. No difference between an addiction and a necessity, Vodacom? Shame on you.

But then it is an organisation that raises its rates midway through a fixed-term contract. What else should one expect?

Chris Richards

Craighall Park

