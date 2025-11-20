LETTER: UIF’s catch me if you can

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Teboho Maruping, was suspended on full pay during the first half of 2024. That came after the suspension of the fund’s activities during Covid-19, when he also received full pay.

That suspension came to naught and lasted more than 18 months. Despite being suspended on full pay during that time, new charges were put to the commissioner in a hearing that started a year ago. The ongoing discourse between the department’s legal representatives and the commissioner’s legal team resembled a game of “catch me if you can” for more than a year.

The commissioner only started his testimony at the disciplinary hearing in May this year after a series of frivolous postponements and discussions. Only on October 20 did the chair of the hearing eventually call for oral closing arguments.

We now await a ruling, but even that is unlikely to be the end of the matter, as no doubt there will be arguments in aggravation and mitigation if there is a guilty finding.

That will certainly take us into 2026, making this yet another example of how this government wastes taxpayers’ money.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesperson

